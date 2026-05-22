THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, MAY 22, 2026

SUMMARY

Sheinbaum: Coordination Yes, Subordination No

President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that the relationship with the United States remains based on the principle of “collaboration without subordination”. She emphasized that U.S. authorities recognize the security work Mexico is undertaking. The President called for reviewing the security agreement between Chihuahua and Texas, noting that “it’s odd” because it involves state governments while the security agencies are federal.

Sheinbaum affirmed that the 4T believes in sovereignty and respect for the Constitution and criticized right-wing sectors for promoting foreign interference and “speaking ill of Mexico,” because, she said, “they do not believe in Mexicans nor do they have a national project.”

Sheinbaum: Inflation is falling and the economy is growing

The President highlighted that inflation has decreased while GDP has increased, thanks to measures implemented by the Mexican government. Sheinbaum emphasized agreements to keep the prices of fuel and basic goods stable, strengthen the PACIC anti-inflation pact, and prevent speculation in food prices. “And the result is this: we’re doing well,” she stated.

Mexican women strengthen the U.S. economy

The President noted that Mexican women in the United States contribute over US$1.1 trillion annually to the U.S. economy. Currently, 14.1 million Mexican women live in the United States, and 7.83 million are employed, representing more than half of the Latino female workforce. Sheinbaum reported that 82% seek to build up their family assets, more than half want to start their own businesses, and 69% are interested in assuming leadership roles.

The 4T Promotes Reading and Cultural Transformation

From Michoacán, the Mexican Youth Institute (IMJUVE) announced the launching of the Reading Marathon, a national strategy mobilizing 1.5 million young people across all 32 states to promote reading. Events include public readings, free distribution of books in partnership with the Fondo de Cultura Económica publishing house, and writing workshops with Mexican authors.

Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla stated that “reading is culture and is freedom. Young people are that—they are freedom—and we must encourage them.”

Sheinbaum Defends the Self-Determination of Peoples

President Sheinbaum reiterated that the self-determination of peoples must be respected following the U.S. government’s accusations against Raúl Castro and Evo Morales. She noted that historically there has been a tendency toward interference in Latin America and emphasized that Evo Morales led the best government Bolivia had ever had.