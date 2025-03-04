THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025 4 de marzo, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY#AlZócaloConMiPresidenta.President Claudia Sheinbaum announced an informational assembly on Sunday, March 9 at 12:00 noon in Mexico City’s Zócalo square, where she will unveil her administration’s measures to confront the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Imposition of Tariffs by the United StatesThe President explained that the imposition of tariffs is a unilateral decision by Washington, taken despite the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA). She characterized this measure as offensive, defamatory, and unsubstantiated and rejected the document issued by Washington against the Mexican government. She also stressed that Mexico has complied with measures in the fight against fentanyl trafficking. Economic Impact and Call for UnitySheinbaum pointed out that the imposition of tariffs has no motive, reason, or justification, and warned that it will affect both peoples and nations. She stressed that Mexico has a strong economy and called for the country’s unity and sovereignty. The President noted that the country has record high international reserves, employment figures, and minimum wage levels. The President also stressed the importance of the well-being programs, which strengthen the domestic market. Effects of Tariffs on TradeIt was noted that the imposition of a 25% tariff on Mexican exports will make products more expensive in the United States. It was also mentioned that it is not easy to move all the U.S.-owned bus and auto factories from Mexico to the United States. Responsibility in the Consumption of FentanylPresident Sheinbaum presented a study by the Cato Institute showing that 80% of those detained for transporting fentanyl at U.S. ports of entry between 2019 and 2024 were U.S. citizens. It was emphasized that it is not fair to attribute responsibility for opioid use in the United States to Mexico, as each country must assume its share of the problem. Perception of U.S. SocietyThe President showed a poll revealing that 55% of the U.S. population is against the imposition of tariffs on Mexico. Upcoming Dialogues and ActionsA call with Donald Trump is scheduled for Thursday, March 6. It was reiterated that the Mexican Government will keep the dialogue open and that a form of cooperation and coordination without subordination will be sought. In addition, the President called on the population to remain calm and keep a cool head. Supply of Medicines and Support for Children with CancerEduardo Clark, Deputy Minister of Integration and Development of the Health-Care Sector, reported on the supply of medicines and supplies for the sector. He said that the delivery of pharmaceuticals to state warehouses and hospitals will take place before March 15. He also explained that, through the biannual purchase of medicines, there are guaranteed contracts to attend to the different types of childhood cancer. A new support program for families with children with cancer was announced, which will grant a bimonthly financial assistance of 6,400 pesos (US$307.31) for the guardian of IMSS-Bienestar cancer patients. New Child Care and Education CentersZoé Robledo, director general of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), reported that the new IMSS child care and education centers began operating in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, with an emphasis on serving the children of mothers who work in the maquiladora industry. Navegación de entradas Anterior Sheinbaum responde a Trump: Asamblea Informativa en el Zócalo 12 h