SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, AUGUST 9, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the lack of cooperation from the US government to clarify how the arrest of drug traffickers Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López came about. “They have not given us enough information,” he explained.

Ten years after the Sonora River environmental disaster, caused by the spill of 40,000 cubic meters of acidified copper sulfate into the Sonora and Bacanuchi rivers, from a mine owned by Grupo Mexico, the company has not complied with the agreement to remedy, repair, and compensate the damages it caused. Grupo Mexico was supposed to cover an initial 2 billion pesos (US$106.21 million), but has only paid half of this amount, and has not satisfactorily complied with the environmental remediation plan. “It is very important that the file remains open; so that this is not swept under the rug,” said President López Obrador regarding the criminal proceedings against Germán Larrea’s consortium.

President López Obrador reiterated that it is urgent and necessary to reform the Judicial Branch of government so that it represents the people and stops being at the beck and call of a privileged minority. “That is not justice; the Judiciary must attend to everyone and always put the interests of the people and the nation first,” he said. Between 2018 and 2024, various judges have released 250 suspected criminals as a result of questionable rulings.

On August 12, the date will be announced for a morning presidential conference billed as an homage to all Mexican migrants abroad who are heroes and heroines.