SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2024

With the end of his six-year term approaching, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recalled that during his administration nearly 10 million people were lifted out of poverty, thanks to the new economic policy based on a humanist outlook and priority attention to the most vulnerable sectors of the population. He emphasized that during his administration, the minimum wage doubled and inflation did not skyrocket.

President López Obrador emphasized that the reform to the National Guard, approved yesterday by the Chamber of Deputies, will allow the body to be a part of the Ministry of National Defense. This means that the National Guard will not be corrupted over time and that what happened to the Federal Police will not occur in this case, he said. Currently, the National Guard has more than 130,000 members and close to 500 barracks.

The President pointed out that the approval of the constitutional reform on indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples is a historic development, since the rights of native peoples will be legally recognized. He was confident that the bill will be easily passed by the Senate, following its unanimous approval by the Chamber of Deputies. He said that the incoming Claudia Sheinbaum administration will not allow the reform to remain a dead letter and will put it into practice. “(Sheinbaum) is an upright person with convictions,” he said.

The President chose not to comment on the request of the US Attorney General calling for life imprisonment for former Minister of Security Genaro García Luna. However, he did indicate that all the accusations of drug trafficking against the former official in Felipe Calderón’s administration are extremely serious.

President López Obrador clarified that Minister of the Interior Luisa Alcalde will conclude her term without problems on September 30, since if she is elected as the new national president of Morena, she will begin at her new post on October 1, which does not pose any legal problem whatsoever.

The results of the National Statistics Institute (INEGI)’s latest survey on “Social perception of authorities’ performance” (March-April 2024) are as follows:

-Effectiveness:

Navy: 86.7%; Army: 84.3% and National Guard: 77.2%.

-Corruption:

Transit Police: 72%; Judges: 64.6%; Municipal Preventive Police: 64.4%; State Police: 60.7%; Public Ministry and State Prosecutors’ Offices: 60.2%.