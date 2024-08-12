SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY,AUGUST 12, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the hypocrisy of the organizers of yesterday’s demonstration against the allocation of proportional representation seats in Congress. He charged that they are asking for the Constitution to be violated, but in the past they did not utter a word because the results favored them. “When it was beneficial for them, the law was applied to the letter, but now they want the Constitution to be interpreted” at their convenience, he explained.

President López Obrador reaffirmed his confidence in Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha, after drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada declared that on the day of his capture he had a meeting scheduled with the state governor and the former rector of the University of Sinaloa, Héctor Cuén, who was murdered that same day. Rocha has already clarified that there is no complicity, as he has nothing to do with the drug traffickers. It was all a lie so that Zambada would be arrested.

President López Obrador asked the U.S. to clarify whether the State Department played a role in the transfer and detention of drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada in Texas.

Since the capture of drug traffickers Joaquín Guzmán López and Ismael Zambada, the Federal Attorney General’s Office has been investigating the arrest and the possible complicity of authorities with the drug traffickers. The FGR has already inspected the airport where the plane that took the Sinaloa cartel leaders to Texas landed, with the permission of the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

The President criticized the decision to release former Puebla governor Mario Marín this past Saturday, August 10. A judge changed the precautionary sentence from preventive imprisonment to house arrest, which favored the ex-governor who assisted in the 2006 electoral fraud and is accused of using torture against journalist Lydia Cacho.

Section 5 of the Maya Train, which runs from the Cancun Airport to Tulum on 111 kilometers of electrified double track, has transported 34,258 passengers.