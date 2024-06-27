SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that he was pleased that the attempted coup d’état on the part of a section of the Bolivian Armed Forces was not consummated. He acknowledged the Luis Arce government’s response to the crisis he faced yesterday. “The Bolivian people responded very well, defending democracy, rejecting the military coup”, the Mexican president said.

The head of the Executive Branch made it clear that the Judicial Reform does not affect its employees’ working conditions. On the contrary, their rights will be guaranteed and they will benefit from the reform, since they will no longer be subject to influence-peddling and impositions. “The reform has to do with the election, by the people, of judges and justices. Workers’ rights are safe,” he stressed.

President López Obrador recalled that the electoral reform he proposed includes the elimination of proportional representation legislators, a reduction in the costs of elections, the budget of the political parties, and the electoral bodies, which could generate savings of 10 billion pesos (US$540 million). This bill could include the proposal being made by president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, of not allowing the reelection of judges and justices.

On June 28, President López Obrador will inaugurate the Edzná Site Museum in Campeche, which was built as part of a new network of museums with tourism in mind.