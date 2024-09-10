SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2024

MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE

TUESDAY 10/09/24

Within the framework of the discussion of the Judicial Reform in the Senate plenary session, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that it is urgent to put an end to corruption in that branch of government, via the popular election of judges, justices, and magistrates. He pointed out that those who oppose the reform are the same ones who refuse to lose their privileges, since the judicial branch is at the service of the rich and powerful and white-collar crime. “There are justices who depend on the men with the most economic power in the country,” he said, recalling that the election will allow the new members of the judiciary to have the arrogance to feel free and answer to their only superiors, which will be the people of Mexico.

Minister of the Interior Luisa Alcalde exposed the nepotism in the federal judicial branch of government (PJF):

-Half of the personnel (49%, equivalent to 24,546 people) have at least one relative working in the PJF.

-85.4% of the magistrates and 67% of the judges have relatives in the PJF.

-Magistrates have an average of 4.7 family members working in the PJF.

-23.7% of PJF personnel have more than four family members working in judiciary.

-The official with the most relatives in the PJF has 26 family members working in the judicial branch, including a magistrate, 132 secretaries, two clerks, and 10 officers.

The federal government exposed more than 20 judges and magistrates who have freed alleged criminals on weekends, denied arrest warrants requested by the Federal Attorney General’s Office, or delayed justice by not handing down sentences.

President López Obrador hailed President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum’s appointment of the future heads of the ministries of National Defense and the Navy: General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo and Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales, respectively. “She chose very well,” he pointed out.