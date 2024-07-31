SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 2024

After the head of the National Electoral Institute (INE) Guadalupe Taddei declared that the election of judges and justices proposed by the Judicial Reform would require a budget similar to that of the presidential election, about 9.5 billion pesos (US$510 million), President López Obrador proposed that the judicial branch contribute half of the resources of the funds it has in trusts, which amount to more than 20 billion pesos (US$1.07 billion). “This is not an expense, it is an investment, it is a priority,” he said.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that there are enough public resources for Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration to carry out its project to invest 40 billion pesos (US$2.15 billion) in social programs and priority projects during the first quarter of 2025.

The Mexican Government’s fiscal policy is underpinned by four pillars of the Transformation project:

-Support for family income: real increase of the minimum wage by more than 114%; social programs for vulnerable sectors (741 billion pesos (US$39.83 billion) in 2024), etc.

-Strengthening of specific items on the supply end: USMCA, tax revenues, containing gasoline prices, etc.

-Regional development: public investment in priority work projects such as the Maya Train, airports, Isthmus Corridor, hydraulic works, highways, oil refining.

-Public Finances: reduction of public debt, access to international credits.

In the Who’s Who in Lies segment it was reported that:

-It is false that Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) patients are being transferred in supermarket carts, due to lack of resources. The video circulating in social networks was filmed in 2017.

-It is not true that a person lost his life because he was denied care at an IMSS hospital in Nuevo León. The person died in the street and had not gone to the hospital.

-The campaign against Morena with a false narrative of its overrepresentation in Congress was exposed. More than 120 columns attacking the party have been published. Particular prominence has been given to the positions of former INE board members Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama, who want the Constitution to be reinterpreted for the distribution of proportional representation, even though in the past they defended the position that what the text says to the letter should be complied with.

On August 30 and 31, the Mexican Government will hold the First Hemispheric Meeting of Independent Journalists: “To Inform is to Free”. The event is designed for alternative or community media. In this space, the challenges of free and alternative communication in the hemisphere will be analyzed given the role of the media and its manipulation.

President López Obrador congratulated Prisca Awiti for winning the silver medal in judo at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.