SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONRERENCE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 1, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that the awakening of the Mexican people is unique, a vanguard, cutting-edge phenomenon in the world. “(It is) an example of political maturity, awareness, citizen participation, and the struggle for freedom, justice, and democracy. There is a renewal underway,” he said.

The President called on the Supreme Court (SCJN) justices to resolve the cases of large corporations that owe more than 25 billion pesos (US$1.33 billion) in taxes, which could be invested in scholarships for basic education students.

President López Obrador criticized OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro statements that the Venezuelan presidential elections were fraudulent when he has no proof. Lopez Obrador said that this approach exacerbates the differences, and he reiterated that what would be best is to wait for the official results and for there to be transparency so that there are no doubts of an alleged fraud. “[The OAS] seems to be an appendage of hegemonic, conservative, authoritarian, anti-democratic governments,” he said.

The housing plan for young people and workers that Claudia Sheinbaum will promote when she becomes President will be attractive and successful, López Obrador said, recalling that it proposes support for the most vulnerable sectors, so that they can expand and improve their homes, in addition to those built by the Infonavit housing agency. These homes could be rented and then acquired by the more than 22 million workers registered in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Minister of Culture Alejandra Frausto emphasized that the Chapultepec, Nature, and Culture Project is based on urban, cultural and environmental justice and seeks to create the largest cultural forest in the world. The project has an investment of more than 10.50 billion pesos (US$550 million) and will create 75,000 direct and indirect jobs. It is 93% complete and is scheduled to open in September.

On August 3, President López Obrador and President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum will inaugurate the cable-stayed bridge in La Concordia, Chiapas, which is essential to complete a road that will shorten distances between Mexico and Guatemala.