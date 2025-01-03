Trump has given every indication that Hyper-aggressive foreign policy in the Western Hemisphere, and especially in Latin America

Since winning a second term in the White House, Donald Trump has given every indication that he plans to pursue a hyper-aggressive foreign policy in the Western Hemisphere, and especially in Latin America.

Trump threatened to seize the Panama Canal and to impose devastating tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is intensely hostile to the governments of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

America

To explore what lies ahead for Latin America, Dimitri Lascaris spoke with José Luis Granados Ceja, an analyst based in Mexico City.

José Luis is co-host of Soberanía: The Mexican Politics Podcast, which can be found here: / @soberaniapodcast .

According to José Luis, Trump’s muscular use of the ‘Monroe Doctrine’, and his contempt for the sovereignty of neighbouring states, have the potential to unite Latin America’s opposition to the Monroe Doctrine. / Regeneración, 3 de enero de 2025-México

Síguenos en nuestro canal de YouTube también