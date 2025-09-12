THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORMNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

SUMMARY

Rita Cetina Universal Scholarship/Stipend to Reach 21.6 Million Students in 2026

The Rita Cetina Universal Scholarship/Stipend will become the largest educational program in Mexico’s history. It currently benefits 13.1 million students and by 2026 will cover 21.6 million elementary school students. To expand it, the budget will increase by almost 50.55 billion pesos (US$2.73 billion), and total education spending will reach 1.1 trillion pesos (US$59.50 billion), also funding the New Mexican School, expansion of upper-secondary education, and strengthening of public universities.

Growth by Fighting Poverty

Unlike in the neoliberal period, when the economy grew without reducing inequality, the Fourth Transformation promotes growth with social justice through three key actions:

A 35 percent real wage increase.

Wellbeing programs financed by eliminating corruption.

Investment in public work projects that had long been abandoned.

As a result, Mexico is now the least unequal country in the Americas after Canada.

Soda Tax Revenues for Health and Transparency

President Claudia Sheinbaum indicated that revenue from the soda tax will be earmarked, with complete transparently, for healthcare programs against diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. She stressed the goal is to reduce consumption of such soft drinks, not collect revenue, and noted that 90 percent of the online opposition comes from a bot campaign.

Judicial Branch Budget Adjustment to Prioritize Social Spending

Sheinbaum announced a proposed 15 billion-peso (US$810 million) reduction in the Judiciary’s budget in the 2026 Economic Package, calling the increase requested by former Chief Justice Norma Piña excessive. Funds would be redirected to sports, culture, science, technology, and public investment.

Tariffs Not Directed at Any Specific Country

The President clarified that higher tariffs apply only to countries without a free-trade agreement with Mexico, comply with international rules, and are not aimed at any nation. The measure seeks to strengthen the economy, protect key sectors, and boost domestic production without harming trade with China or other countries, with whom respectful dialogue continues.

Sheinbaum to Meet with Carney

On September 18, the President will host Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for an all-day visit at the National Palace. Several working groups will address different aspects of the trade relationship, concluding with a joint press conference.

Reuters Report on CIA Labeled False

Sheinbaum characterized as false a Reuters story alleging CIA involvement in Mexican Army and Navy operations against cartels. She clarified there is no CIA logistical support in military actions, only security cooperation and coordination with the United States.

Government to Strengthen LP Gas Transport Regulations

The ministries of Energy and Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation are drafting new standards and federal permits for LP gas transport. The Mexico City’s Prosecutor’s Office will investigate the recent explosion to determine the company’s responsibility. New regulations are expected to be announced in the next few days.

Push for Digital Payments After IDB Meeting

After meeting Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) President Ilan Goldfajn, Sheinbaum noted that cooperation will focus on joint projects, not loans. She stressed the importance of enabling all small shops to accept electronic payments to access credit and noted that Banxico’s CODI system is not promoted by banks because it generates no commissions.

Morning Press Conferences Suspended for 2 Days for Technical Adjustments

The President announced there will be no morning press conferences on Monday, September 15, and Tuesday, September 16, due to technical reasons. They will resume Wednesday, September 17.

Decline in School Enrollment Due to Lower Birth Rate, Not Dropouts

Sheinbaum explained that lower enrollment is due to the declining number of births, not higher dropout rates. Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado reported very low dropout rates in elementary school and about 3 percent in secondary school, with the biggest challenge in upper-secondary education, which currently has 80 percent enrollment. The Rita Cetina Scholarship/Stipend and educational expansion aim to ensure that students remain in school.

2030 Wage Goal: Access to 2.5 Basic Baskets

Currently the minimum wage covers the cost of 1.7 basic baskets; the goal for 2030 is 2.5. The government is working with employers and business leaders to achieve this.

Senate Projects 500 Million Peso Savings for Social Spending

Senator Adán Augusto’s proposal would reduce legislative tasks in the Senate, generating 500 million pesos (US$27.05 million) in savings to be earmarked for healthcare, education, culture, and public work projects.