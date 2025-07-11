THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS COMNFERENCE – FRIDAY, JULY 11, 2025

SUMMARY

Invitation to Guelaguetza 2025

Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara invited the public to participate in Guelaguetza 2025, the state’s most important festival, to be held from July 21 to 28. Key scheduled activities include:

Mezcal and Handicrafts Fair: July 18–29

Mole Festival: July 24 and 26

Tlayuda Fair: An attempt to break the record for the world’s largest tlayuda, large, crispy Oaxacan tortilla, typically topped with refried beans, quesillo (Oaxacan cheese), and various meats, vegetables, and salsas.

Large-scale concerts: Featuring Lila Downs and Rubén Blades

All ticket proceeds will go to support victims of Hurricane Erick.

Mexico Canta Semifinals

Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel announced that the semifinals of the Mexico Canta singing competition will be broadcast starting August 17, every Sunday at 8:00 PM on public media and digital platforms.

The binational contest is divided into six regions: three in the United States and three in Mexico. U.S.-based semifinalists will record at DLS Studios, founded in 2017 by Mexican migrants from Durango.

Immigration Raids in the U.S.

President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to a recent ICE raid at a farm in Southern California, condemning the move and other similar operations as unjust. She said Mexican and Latino migrants are not criminals, but rather working people who actively contribute to strengthening the U.S. economy.

She announced an increase in funding for Mexican consulates in the United States to better support those affected by the raids.

She also called for shared responsibility in addressing the problem of drug trafficking. “We can’t say drug trafficking only exists in Mexico. Who’s selling it in the United States? They shouldn’t only set their sights on Mexico; they must also look inward and make arrests there,” the President said.

Migrant Repatriation

As a result of recent U.S. government immigration raids, 355 migrants have been repatriated to Mexico. Since January 20, a total of 73,533 people have been repatriated, of whom 67,008 were Mexicans and 6,525 foreign nationals

Bilateral Meeting at the White House

The President reiterated that a Mexican government delegation, led by Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard, will meet at the White House with representatives from the State Department, Commerce Department, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and Security Cabinet.

The key agenda items are:

Security, with respect for national sovereignty

Security and migration cooperation, including the situation of Mexican nationals in the United States.

Trade relations

Progress on Poverty and Sustainable Development

Sheinbaum stated that Mexico is making significant progress in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in poverty reduction.

Pemex and Business Relations

The President reaffirmed that Pemex is 100% state-owned, while also allowing mixed investment with the private sector through specific service contracts for exploration and production under strict guidelines.

She warned businesspeople not to use intermediaries or “coyotes”, as they have no authority or capacity to expedite payments.