THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FEBRUARY 17, 2026

SUMMARY

People’s Health Protected with Vaccines, Not Fear

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that the measles outbreak is declining, with 27 million doses of the vaccine available, 20 million more on the way, and 20,000 vaccination stations in operation. She stressed that vaccination is a collective act of care that saves lives and protects the country. Sheinbaum was emphatic: yes, there was massive vaccination during the López Obrador government, with 82% coverage.

Public Health Strengthened by Facts

Sheinbaum highlighted that the healthcare system is being consolidated with infrastructure, direct resources being made available without intermediaries, and the training of specialists, improving care and ensuring that doctors train and remain in service to the people.

In that context, the announcement was made of the «2026 Clinic is Ours» program in the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), with an allocation of 375 million pesos (US$6.44 million) and the start of the 2026–2027 medical specialization cycle at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), with more than 10,000 doctors entering residency programs.

Peace with Principles, Without Exclusions

The Mexican Government will not join the Board of Peace promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump and will participate only as an observer, since the proposal does not include Palestine but does include Israel. The Government’s stance is that peace requires listening to all parties concerned and that the country’s resources are allocated to the people, reaffirming a foreign policy based on principles and self-determination.

Solidarity with Principles, Not Pressures

«Yes, we will continue sending humanitarian aid, food, and some other requests made to us by the Cuban government in relation to what its people need,» Sheinbaum affirmed. The President reiterated that Mexico will maintain its support for Cuba based on the principle of national self-determination and rejected sanctions and tariffs that affect the civilian population.

Against Corruption, No International Impunity

It was reported that Mexico will send a diplomatic protest note to the United Kingdom over London’s decision to grant asylum to Karime Macías, linked to million-dollar embezzlements in Veracruz during her ex-husband Javier Duarte’s administration. The note will be sent via the Mexican Embassy and it was reiterated that the fight against corruption recognizes no borders and tolerates no impunity.