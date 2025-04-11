THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, APRIL 11, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, APRIL 11, 2025 11 de abril, 202511 de abril, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARYPromotion of National HandicraftsMinister of Culture Claudia Curiel presented the National Fund for the Promotion of Handicrafts (FONART). This project contemplates granting subsidies, credits, and training to craftsmen and craftswomen.In addition, a census of traditional artisans will be carried out, with the aim of mapping out areas that produce handicrafts and the raw materials available in each region. The aim is to facilitate access to inputs, provide support for production, and develop training programs.Judicial ElectionsInterior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez explained the recent resolution of the Federal Electoral Tribunal. It stipulates that, in addition to the National Electoral Institute (INE), the three branches of federal and state government, local public electoral bodies, and public servants can also promote voter participation in the judicial elections.However, she clarified that in their publicity, public servants may not use images, names, or symbols identifying officials or candidates. The federal government cannot promote local judicial elections and local authorities cannot promote the federal judicial election.Voters were urged to visit the INE’s microsite “Conóceles”, where they can find all the profiles of the candidates, as well as the location of the polling stations. The webpage is: candidaturaspoderjudicialinemxWater Treaty with the United StatesPresident Claudia Sheinbaum pointed out that the 1944 Treaty is fair and should not be renegotiated. She stressed that compliance with the agreement depends on the availability of water, affected by droughts.She recalled that during AMLO’s administration, an important advance was achieved by agreeing that water treatment would be divided between the two countries. Mexico has almost concluded its treatment plant, while the United States has not expanded its plant in California. She indicated that technical solutions are being sought and that there will be no conflict over this issue.Destination of the Judicial Branch Trust fundsThe President reported that the funds from the Judicial Branch Trusts, which have already been transferred to the Treasury, are being used. An initial installment was earmarked for the INE for the organization of the judicial election, and the rest will be allocated to the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE). It was reiterated that the labor rights of Supreme Court personnel are fully guaranteed.Agenda with Collectives of Relatives of Missing PersonsThe Ministry of the Interior explained that the purpose of the meetings held with collectives of relatives of missing persons is to establish a joint work agenda. The collectives have been assured that for the government, truth, justice, and attention to these cases are a priority.Rules for Future CandidatesThe President said that on April 21 she will send a letter to Morena with proposals on the rules for those who wish to be candidates. She reiterated that the candidates’ election campaigns should not be launched before the official date for doing so.National Pride and the Fourth TransformationSheinbaum explained that one of the greatest achievements of the Fourth Transformation has been to give the people of Mexico back their dignity; our countrymen and women abroad their strength, their physical and moral strength, and their values. She called on people to feel deeply proud of Mexico, of our homeland, and of our history. Navegación de entradas Anterior Fin de semana frío en mesa del norte y central, muy caluroso al noreste