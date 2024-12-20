THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2024 20 de diciembre, 202420 de diciembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Recognition of landownership for Rarámuri communitiesPresident Claudia Sheinbaum announced that today she will visit Chihuahua to deliver a decree recognizing traditional communal land ownership for the Rarámuri communities. She emphasized that this is the first time that land has been granted to this indigenous community. Current situation of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA)The General Director of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, Isidoro Pastor Román, presented a report on its operation. The document emphasized that, by the end of 2024, it is projected to have served over 6.25 million passengers. Currently, airlines fly from the AIFA to 37 domestic and 9 international destinations. Since the last quarter of 2023, AIFA has consolidated its position as the country’s main airport for cargo transportation. Since the beginning of its operations on March 21, 2022, the AIFA has the capacity to receive up to 20 million passengers per year and up to 100 aircraft simultaneously. The President emphasized that AIFA is no longer dependent on the federal budget to maintain and operate, thanks to its additional revenues. Recovery of cultural and historical assetsDirector of Consultative Affairs of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) Enrique Alvarez reported that through the program My Homeland is Not for Sale, 14,000 archeological and historical artefacts have been recovered. Italy, the United States, and Peru are actively participating in the repatriation of these cultural assets. Elections and Judicial ReformPresident Sheinbaum called on voters to keep themselves abreast about the elections for judges in 2025. She indicated that the National Electoral Institute (INE) must provide detailed information on the elections to guarantee transparency and informed voter participation. Position on Judicial Reform and Morena’s LeadershipThe President indicated that Senador Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez and his father Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, who is a Senate alternate, voted in favor of the Judicial Reform as a personal decision. She emphasized that it will be up to Morena’s leadership to decide whether to accept the senators into the party. Sheinbaum stressed the importance of protecting the movement, avoiding a return to the regime of privileges, maintaining close contact with the people and guaranteeing honesty and results. Investigation of irregularities and tax initiativesThe President reiterated that real estate irregularities will be investigated, since the violation of land rights, as occurred with the so-called “real estate cartel”, will not be allowed. She also highlighted the creation of a commission involving the Tax Administration System (SAT) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to investigate billing mills. It was emphasized that those who defraud the public treasury will be punished, given that the resources coming from taxes should be earmarked for infrastructure work projects and well-being programs. Improvement program in the State of MexicoSheinbaum reported that Germán Martínez Santoyo, former head of the National Water Commission (Conagua), will be in charge of coordinating the improvement program in the eastern part of the State of Mexico. This program will address the population’s need to access drinking water, sanitation, and sewage systems, according to Claudia Sheinbaum. Recognition of Capital 21The President congratulated Capital 21 for obtaining TAL awards thanks to the series Los hijos del maíz and Esto es TV pública. She also announced that an effort will be made to strengthen and equip public media. Dates without the “People’s Mañanera”Sheinbaum announced that there will be no “People’s Mañaneras” on December 24, 25 and 31, or on January 1, 2025. Navegación de entradas Anterior Se investiga operativo tras motín en penal de Tabasco: Sheinbaum