THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JANUARY 2, 2026

SUMMARY

Economic certainty backed by a strong peso and tax collection

President Claudia Sheinbaum debunked claims of a lack of investment certainty. The peso wouldn’t have appreciated without investor confidence, and Mexico registered the second highest currency appreciation via a vis the dollar in Latin America. She cited an El Financiero opinion poll in which 72% of the population views Mexico’s performance in 2026 optimistically.

Strong economy with well-being underway

Mexico has the second lowest unemployment rate worldwide; the peso posted its best gain against the dollar since 1991; the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) and Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) had their best year in five years; the number of foreign visitors grew 13.3% through October; and the minimum wage increased 13% at the start of the year, 154% in real terms since 2018.

Tourism that transforms: growth and well-being

In 2025, tourism confirmed the course of the 4T: more visitors, more jobs, and greater economic spending. From January to October, Mexico received 79.3 million foreign visitors (+13.6%) and the number of domestic tourists reached 92.6 million (+3.3%).

Tourism GDP reached 2.71 trillion pesos (US$150 billion), foreign investment grew 40.3%, and tourism employment increased to 5 million jobs. In addition, greater air connectivity with the US and Canada confirms that tourism is an engine of regional development and social well-being.

Mexico, the least affected by tariffs

Thanks to the USMCA and the certainty of the Mexican economy, Mexico is the country least affected by tariffs. An article from the Wall Street Journal was cited supporting this affirmation.

* Fewer tariffs on average worldwide.

* The automotive sector dipped slightly due to lower demand in the US; electronics grew.

Interoceanic Train: truth, justice, and security

Following the train derailment, the President reported on three central actions: comprehensive care and reparations for victims, a thorough and rigorous investigation by the Federal Attorney General’s Office, and ensuring the safety of the railway line. The Ministry of the Navy will recover the affected railcar, and the FGR will report on the results.

Territorialized healthcare: Farmacias del Bienestar

By March, Farmacias del Bienestar will be installed in all 32 states, exclusive to the Casa por Casa Healthcare program. The continued delivery of medical supplies are guaranteed through IMSS, ISSSTE, and IMSS-Bienestar, with support from the Health Routes.

Free public education: memory and future

President Sheinbaum recalled the 1986–1987 UNAM student movement against tuition increases and reiterated that public education must be free. In her government, more high schools and universities are being built, expanding the right to study.

Freedom with rights, not precariousness

Sheinbaum contrasted the right-wing «market freedom»—with insufficient wages—with the progressive vision: democracy, freedoms, and guaranteed rights. She reaffirmed that the State must protect rights and strategically guide the economy, respecting the market and private property, overcoming the neoliberal legacy of poverty and inequality.