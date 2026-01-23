THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JANUARY 23, 2026

SUMMARY

Interoceanic Train: People’s Safety First

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that the first report on the derailment will be ready next week.

The Railroad Transport Regulatory Agency decided that operations will not begin without national certification following the reports and investigations. In addition, an international certification will be conducted to provide certainty to Interoceanic Train users.

Cooperation Yes, Subjugation No: Security with Sovereignty

The Mexican Government reaffirmed that international cooperation is welcome. Each country acts exclusively in its own territory, with no U.S. agents operating in Mexico or Mexican agents operating in the United States, thus respecting national sovereignty.

Extortion on the Decline: 089 Cancels Nearly 90% of Fraudulent Calls

Thanks to reporting through the 089 telephone number, nearly 90% of extortion calls have ended without their recipients being victims. In the remaining cases, investigation files were opened, leading to arrests and chip cancellations, in coordination with telephone companies.

Veracruz Turns the Page: Intentional Homicides Drop 28%

Since September 2024, intentional homicides in Veracruz have decreased by 28%, as a result of coordination between the federal and state governments.

Transformative Investment: Nearly 20 Billion Pesos for Veracruz

The President announced an investment of nearly 20 billion pesos (US$1.14 billion) for 2026–2027, with the resources allocated to highways and roads; drinking water; river dredging and channeling; and housing for those who lost everything in the 2025 torrential rains and flooding.