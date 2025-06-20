THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JUNE 20, 2025

SUMMARY

President Sheinbaum Visits Areas Affected by Hurricane Erick in Oaxaca

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she will visit Oaxaca today and over the weekend to oversee the areas most affected by Hurricane Erick. She confirmed the death of a child in Guerrero and reported various material damages.

Sheinbaum indicated that aid supplies are already being distributed to affected communities, and that today the starting date for the census of those affected by the hurricane — to be carried out by the Ministry of Wellbeing — will be determined. The Army and Navy continue their support efforts in the hardest-hit areas.

Hurricane Erick Causes Severe Damage in Oaxaca and Guerrero

Hurricane Erick made landfall as a Category 3 storm at 5:45 a.m., causing significant damage in Oaxaca and Guerrero before weakening to a tropical depression. According to Civil Protection director Laura Velázquez and Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara:

Over 276,000 people were affected by power outages.



39 municipalities in Oaxaca were directly impacted.



Damage was reported from Acapulco, Guerrero to Santiago Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca.



Winds reached up to 240 km/h, with damage to several highways.



Partial collapse of the cell phone network (currently being restored).



Five temporary shelters opened for vulnerable populations.



More than 34,400 public servants from the three levels of government –federal, state and local- deployed.



Activation of DN-III Plan and Navy Plan protocols.

Humanitarian aid continues to arrive, and recovery efforts are progressing in the most-affected communities.

DN-III-E Plan: Nearly 33,000 Troops Deployed in Oaxaca and Guerrero

Minister of National Defense Ricardo Trevilla Trejo reported on progress under the DN-III-E Plan following the hurricane’s impact:

Nearly 33,000 military personnel were deployed in Oaxaca and Guerrero for support and relief.



Armed Forces remained on high alert to reinforce actions as needed.

Operational centers, ground reconnaissance, coordination meetings with local authorities, loudspeaker alerts, and preparatory disaster efforts were implemented.

Military aircraft transported food and drinking water to affected communities.

Four community kitchens were set up in Oaxaca and Guerrero, each able to serve 5,000 hot meals daily.

Ten temporary shelters were installed in Guerrero and two in Oaxaca.

Historic Labor Reform for Digital Platform Workers: Protection, Rights, and Freedom

Minister of Labor Marath Bolaños outlined the progress of commitment #59 out of the 100 from President Sheinbaum’s campaign agenda: a historic reform to the Federal Labor Law for digital platform workers, enacted on December 24, 2024.

President Sheinbaum emphasized that the law is the result of a consensus agreement reached through dialogue with major companies in the sector. It regulates a risky type of work in a fair manner and is considered a pioneer in its field worldwide.

Key provisions:

Full labor rights for workers earning the equivalent of the minimum wage or more, including:

Workplace injury coverage



Maternity and illness support



Unemployment and retirement benefits



Disability and life insurance



Access to childcare and social benefits



INFONAVIT housing loans



Freedom to choose working hours



Ban on fake contracts and arbitrary restrictions



Regulation of algorithm usage



No changes to VAT or income tax; no tax increases

The pilot program starts July 1, 2025. The law officially takes effect on January 1, 2026. The dialogue with companies and labor groups remains open.

Support for Mexican Nationals: Assistance Boosted in the U.S. and Israel

Following recent ICE immigration raids in the United States, 222 Mexican nationals have been detained. The Mexican government has strengthened consular support and assistance mechanisms. The “Mexico Embraces You” program remains available for voluntary repatriation.

Meanwhile, the Mexican consulate in Israel continues to assist citizens seeking to return home amid the conflict with Iran. Some individuals have chosen to stay in the country.

Sheinbaum: New Consular Corps is Plural and Committed to Mexicans Living Abroad

The President defended the selection process for new consuls submitted to the Senate, the list of which includes Morena-affiliated candidates and former diplomats. She said more than 200 candidates were considered, with an emphasis on social awareness and commitment to the Mexican community in the United States.

“The new consular corps is plural — not just from Morena — we chose candidates from various backgrounds who showed interest in becoming consuls,” she explained. “I met with them and told them what we want: proximity to and support for our fellow citizens in the United States.”

She added that all nominees are undergoing training and preparation, and more diplomatic appointments are on the way. She emphasized that any set of nominations would have drawn criticism, regardless of the profiles proposed.