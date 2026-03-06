THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2026

SUMMARY

Violence declines in Jalisco thanks to security strategy



The Mexican government reported on progress in the National Security Strategy in Jalisco, with actions that have made it possible to locate and dismantle organized crime operations, make arrests, and seize assets. As a result, extortion fell by 26.8%.

Governor Pablo Lemus emphasized that, in coordination with the Mexican government, the daily average number of intentional homicides decreased by 47% in the last year. In addition, high-impact crimes declined by 25% between October 2024 and January 2026, which was the month with the lowest crime rate in the last 16 months.

Addressing the causes of crime and prevention for young people



The strategy also prioritizes attention to the causes of violence, with community actions in 15 municipalities that have generated 278 Peace Campaign Days, with the participation of more than 110,000 residents. In addition, controls at bus stations were reinforced to prevent the recruitment of young people by criminal groups, as part of preventive actions aimed at youth.

Plan Kukulcán: Mexico prepares for the 2026 World Cup



Plan Kukulcán, a coordinated security strategy to ensure safety at the 2026 World Cup, was presented. More than 99,000 personnel will participate, with anti-drone systems, aerial surveillance, and coordination with the United States, Canada, and FIFA.

Broad public support for electoral reform



President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the results of an Enkoll poll showing public support for the proposed Electoral Reform. Results indicate that 85% of those surveyed support reducing the income of electoral body board members and 82% back cutting public financing for political parties. Sheinbaum noted that the proposal responds to the public’s demand for austerity and greater democracy.

Coordination with the United States and review of the USMCA



Sheinbaum affirmed that the relationship with the United States remains one of cooperation and respect for sovereignty, with intelligence sharing but each country remaining within its own territory.

The President also noted that the review of the USMCA is progressing favorably, with the support of U.S. companies due to the economic benefits of the trade agreement, and reiterated that coordination on immigration and economic issues will continue.