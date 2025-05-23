THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MAY 23, 2025

SUMMARY

Historic justice: García Luna and his wife must pay US$2.49 million to Mexico

Pablo Gómez, head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), reported that a Florida court sentenced Genaro García Luna and his wife Linda Cristina Pereyra to pay almost US$2.49 million dollars to the Mexican Government for diverting public resources through illegal contracts entered into between 2009 and 2018 with agencies such as the National Intelligence Center (CISEN), the Federal Police, and the prison system.

Through the Weinberg Group, they operated a scheme to acquire goods and services with exaggerated cost overruns, converting public resources into private resources. The U.S. judge also ordered the return of assets for more than US$12 million dollars, and handed down individual sanctions, US$748.8 million dollars for García Luna and US$1.74 billion Pereyra.

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the UIF decided to file the lawsuit in a civil court in Florida, where the couple resides. The ruling, she said, is a clear example of how corruption operated in the Calderón and Peña Nieto governments:

«He bought goods with exaggerated cost overruns. It was a modus operandi to convert public resources into private resources. The problem is not only Garcia Luna’s link with organized crime, but that even after leaving government, he was still doing business with public money,» she explained.

Finally, Sheinbaum noted that while in the United States the conviction was solid, in Mexico a collegiate court granted an injunction to Pereyra to freely use the national financial system.

Bicentennial Park is recovered

The Ministry of Culture announced the recovery of Bicentennial Park, whose concession was granted at the end of Peña Nieto’s administration for only 1.5 million pesos (US$76,533) per year, despite being federal land occupying 55 hectares, mostly rented.

By presidential instruction and with the support of the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU), the National Institute for Housing Development (INDAVIN), and the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources ( SEMARNAT), a complete inventory and ecological analysis of the park, which includes seven ecosystems, will be carried out in June. The goal is to relaunch it as a public park under a new mixed scheme, with more cultural and recreational attractions for the population.

«It will no longer be in the hands of a company that profits from the public. The Park will be a collective property,» Claudia Curiel, Minister of Culture explained.

Calderón, the failed war and the people’s judgment

In response to popular criticism of Felipe Calderón, following his participation in a forum in Oviedo, Spain, Sheinbaum recalled that he came to power through electoral fraud, called himself president, and declared a war on drug trafficking presented as a military campaign, a decision that unleashed a wave of violence whose consequences are still felt today.

She stressed that his main operator, Genaro García Luna, now imprisoned in the United States, was in collusion with organized crime. In addition, after leaving office, Calderón founded private security companies and went to live in Spain, where today he is a member of ultra-right-wing groups.

Sheinbaum reiterated that people are free to demonstrate, but was clear in pointing out that Calderón represents a regime that acted behind the people’s back. In 2018, however, the people of Mexico said enough is enough! and took their destiny into their own hands.

Open dialogue with the CNTE, but without violence

President Sheinbaum confirmed that she will not meet with the National Teachers Coordinating Committee, following an attack by demonstrators against reporters, even though a meeting was already scheduled. She stressed that the dialogue remains open with the ministers of the Interior and Public Education. She asked, “why all this hullabaloo if the meeting was already scheduled.”

The President reaffirmed the government’s respect for peaceful protest, but condemned violence: “There is no reason to attack anyone,” she said. Sheinbaum also warned that some sectors are also seeking to boycott the June 1 judicial election, and she warned about the political extremes converging.

«Before, there was repression (against the teachers). Today there is dialogue and respect. But dialogue cannot be sustained with physical attacks,» she pointed out.

Sheinbaum emphasized that the government has done more for teachers than ever before, although she acknowledged budgetary limits, explaining that a 100% salary increase is not feasible. At the state level, the government is still evaluating how to improve teachers’ working conditions.

Finally, Sheinbaum defended the Pension Fund for Wellbeing, which offers better conditions than the 2007 reform, although she explained that there are challenges due to the individual accounts model.

Remittances without tax: defense of migrants

President Sheinbaum reiterated her rejection of the 3.5% tax on remittances proposed in the United States, considering it absolutely unfair. She affirmed that what is being sought is for remittances not to be taxed.

She reported that the delegation of Mexican legislators continues to engage in a dialogue with their U.S. counterparts to prevent this measure from taking effect, and called on Mexicans to send letters as part of a campaign to defend their rights.

Energy reform: efficiency, transparency and sovereignty

The new National Energy Commission replaces the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), eliminating bureaucracy and guaranteeing transparent policies and activities.

The reform recognizes PEMEX and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) as strategic public companies, without considering them monopolies, and allows for their vertical integration.

Voting is transforming: the people have already chosen the road forward

In response to the so-called “National Black Sunday March” and calls to not vote by figures such as Vicente Fox, President Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico is a free country and everyone can demonstrate. However, she called on citizens to exercise their right to vote on June 2: «People will go out to vote. The people chose profound changes and now it is time to consolidate them,» she said.

Telecommunications reform does not seek censorship

After concluding the forums on telecommunications reform, the President reiterated that it was never the objective to sanction or censor media outlets or social networks.

The focus is on strengthening rights such as the right to a hearing and giving a voice to community radio stations.

«We do not believe in censorship. We believe in equal access and the right to communicate,» she explained.