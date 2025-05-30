THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MAY 30, 2025

SUMMARY

Advances in higher education

Minister of Science, Humanities, Technology, and Innovation Tosaura Ruiz presented a report on the advances made by the Rosario Castellanos National University:

• 55,738 students enrolled

• 7,547 graduates

• Educational programs: 36 bachelor’s degree programs, 15 postgraduate degree programs, 5 specialized programs, 7 master’s degree programs, and 3 doctorate programs

• Central campuses in Comitán and Tijuana

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that in 2025, the university will have eight new campuses in the country, in addition to the seven already existing in Mexico City.

The progress of the University of Health was also presented:

• 3,688 students in the current school year

• 94% of fourth-year students enrolled in medical internships

• 90% of the students perform their social service in first-level units of the Mexico City public healthcare system and the Mexican Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE)

Recovery of cultural property

Diego Prieto, director general of the National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH), reported that:

• During Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration, 351 pieces were recovered

• During Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration, 14,162 pieces were recovered

• Thus far during Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration, 2,082 pieces have been recovered in just seven months

On the repatriation of Porfirio Díaz’s remains

Prieto said that “the first remains that should not be returned are those that speak of authoritarianism, dictatorship, and repression; these should never be returned.”

He argued that Porfirio Díaz decided to go to France, died there, and “should remain in peace there.”

He added that Porfirism should not return, although it unfortunately resurfaced at the end of the 20th century.

Dialogue with the CNTE

The President reported that the dissident National Teachers’ Coordinating Committee (CNTE) will consult with its members on the Mexican government’s proposal to lift the sit-in in Mexico City. Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado has been attending to the teachers’ demands.

Sheinbaum stressed that the government’s proposal represents an extraordinary effort, and is being made because it believes in and has confidence in the country’s teachers.

Relationship with the United States

Sheinbaum reiterated the call to inform US senators about the negative impact that imposing taxes on remittances would have.

She called on Mexicans in the United States to express their rejection of the new tax to their representatives.

The President announced that a commission of Mexican senators from all parties will travel to the United States to present their position to the U.S. Senate.

Migration and assistance to returnees

President Sheinbaum denied that there is a migration crisis on the northern border. She reported that while in December 2023 up to 13,000 migrants arrived per day, currently only 419 do so, the lowest figure ever recorded.

She noted that this decrease is the result of diplomacy with friendly countries.

The President indicated that the 10 centers of the Mexico Embraces You program are still in operation and provide attention to Mexicans deported from the United States, although they are currently seeing fewer people than expected.

International observers for the Judicial Election

The President explained that the OAS has observing elections among its functions, and it was the National Electoral Institute (INE) that requested its presence as an observer in Sunday’s judicial elections.