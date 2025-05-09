THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MAY 9, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico Sings for Peace and Against Addictions

Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel reported on the progress of the Mexico Sings for Peace and Against Addictions contest, which aims to strengthen Mexican music through lyrics that do not promote apologies for or glorify crime or discrimination. Registration is open at mexicantagobmx and will close on May 30. To date, 5,821 participants have registered.

Boosting Mexican Culture and Cinema

Cristián Calónico, general director of the Estudios Churubusco film studio, explained that the Mexican Government will invest 268 million pesos (US$13.67 million) in renovating and equipping auditoriums, warehouses, post-production rooms, as well as in alliances for recording services, dubbing, special effects, and equipment rental. Among the goals are financial self-sufficiency, sustainability, and the incorporation of state-of-the-art technology.

Daniela Alatorre, director of the Mexican Film Institute, explained that the Institute will continue to promote audiovisual creation in Mexico and Central America, especially in indigenous and Afro-descendant communities. In 2025, 26 projects will be supported. In addition, a 16.43% increase was announced in the budget of the EFICINE program (Fiscal Stimulus for Investment Projects in National Film Production and Distribution).

Repatriation and Support for Mexican Migrants

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez presented a report on the advances in the National Repatriation Strategy. Since January 21, some 38,065 Mexican nationals have been provided with assistance in the 10 support centers. More than 9,300 returning migrants have received the Bienestar Paisano Card, which contains 2,000 pesos (US$102), and more than 20,500 have been enrolled in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Message to the new Pope

President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election, highlighting his commitment to the poorest strata of society and his focus on peace and global prosperity.

Banks Urged to Reduce Interest Rates

During her participation in the National Banking Convention, Sheinbaum noted that only 33% of the population in Mexico has access to credit. With this in mind, she called on banks to reduce interest rates and facilitate financing for small businesses. She also reported on the signing of an agreement between the Banca de Desarrollo development bank and commercial banks to promote access to credit.

Debt, Corruption, and Housing

President Sheinbaum indicated that the Bank Savings Protection Fund (FOBAPROA) debt will continue to be paid until 2050. According to the Federal Government Superior Audit Department, the criteria for making payments were discretionary and without operating rules, which allowed for enormous corruption.

She also announced that the Financiera para el Bienestar development bank will offer credits with 0 % interest rate and terms of 15 to 20 years for the acquisition of homes built by the National Housing Commission.

Sheinbaum demands Google respect the name of the Gulf of Mexico

The President reported that the Government of Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Google for modifying the name of the Gulf of Mexico in its platform. She explained that the company can only refer to the portion of the territory that corresponds to the United States as the “Gulf of America”, as approved by the U.S. government. Mexico has already obtained an initial favorable ruling and is waiting for the company to comply with the demand.

Recognition of Mexican Mothers

Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day, May 10. She pointed out that being a mother is something extraordinary, although she also acknowledged that it entails many difficulties. From the birth of children until they turn 60 -she said-, a mother always worries about them.