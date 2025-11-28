THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2025

SUMMARY

Peace with the people, not with force, in Michoacán

Updates were reported on the Michoacán Plan, which promotes peace starting from local communities. The Well-Being Fairs have provided thousands of services, encouraged the population to turn in their weapons, and promoted the exchange of war toys for their non-violent equivalents. There will be 16 more fairs and two open-air markets.

The Ministry of Well-Being will visit all 113 municipalities in the state to verify access to social programs through a questionnaire applied in 1.3 million households. More than 129,000 household visits for the survey have already been made.

Malintzin and Indigenous women: justice and dignity

Marisela González, an Otomí artist, welcomed 2025 being declared the Year of Indigenous Women and that the reappraisal of Malintzin serves as inspiration for those facing violence today. Political activist and actress Jesusa Rodríguez emphasized that the initiative is a firm action against racism and the historical discrimination that Indigenous women have endured.

The walk “Malitzin: Traitor? No, hell no!” was presented; it will go from the Zócalo to Bellas Artes in Mexico City, where the International Colloquium on Malintzin will be held.

President Claudia Sheinbaum stressed that Indigenous women are the core essence of the country: without them, the 68 Indigenous languages would not exist. Discrimination dates back to the colonial period, she said, and must end.

Agreements with truckers and the defense of water as a right

The government has set up a permanent roundtable discussion with truckers and farmers to address demands related to agricultural programs, highway security, and the Water Law. Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez noted that financial support will go directly to beneficiaries, not to organizations.

Sheinbaum reiterated that the hoarding of water will not be supported and that the bill sent to the Chamber of Deputies seeks to guarantee water as a right, not a commodity.

Changes at the Federal Attorney General’s Office and updates on investigations

The President confirmed that recently resigned Federal Attorney General Gertz Manero will take on a diplomatic post and that Ernestina Godoy, the government’s legal counsel, will serve as interim. The replacement process will follow Constitutional Article 102. Raúl Jiménez will temporarily take over the Legal Counsel’s Office.

The government seeks greater coordination between the Federal Attorney General’s Office, the National Guard, and the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection. Sheinbaum noted that fuel theft has decreased and that investigations are ongoing.

Progress in the Ayotzinapa case and possible support from former GIEI specialists

President Sheinbaum explained that the original Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) no longer exists, but some parents of the missing 43 Ayotzinapa students have requested that two of its former members rejoin the investigation. Deputy Minister Arturo Medina will reach out to assess their interest and the conditions under which they might participate.

Sheinbaum also reported recent important arrests in the Ayotzinapa case. These arrests were based on a scientific investigation of telephone calls made on the night of September 26–27, 2014, which has led to more than ten suspects being detained.

December 6: taking a stand for sovereignty

Amid pressure from right-wing and far-right groups seeking to halt the country’s transformation—including reaching out to forces in the United States—the President called on the population to gather at the Zócalo square on December 6 at 10:00 a.m. She said this is a key moment to define one’s position: those defending sovereignty and people’s governments versus those representing elite interests.

She emphasized that this is not about polarization but about taking a stance in a national debate, adding that people support the transformation movement because they will not be betrayed.