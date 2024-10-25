THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2024

Claudia Sheinbaum launches the “Housing for Wellbeing” Program in Baja California Sur.

President Claudia Sheinbaum kicked off the National Housing Program in Baja California Sur, committing to build 37,500 new homes and provide 50,000 property deeds. This project, which seeks to guarantee the right to decent housing, contemplates the construction of 25,000 homes for those not enrolled in the social security system, of which 30% will be allocated to young people in the “Housing for Rent” modality. In addition, 12,500 homes will be assigned to affiliates of the Infonavit housing agency. Sheinbaum emphasized that development must include shared prosperity and that housing must be considered a right, not a commodity.

Sheinbaum launches Housing Program in Baja California Sur, with national projection and measures to support accessibility.

President Claudia Sheinbaum launched the National Housing Program in Baja California Sur, committing to build 37,500 homes and provide 50,000 property deeds. The program, which includes land expropriation and price regulation through the Infonavit’s construction company, seeks to address the high cost of home rental in dollars and guarantee the right to decent housing. The population will also be supported with freezing of balances and release of mortgages, with the intention of expanding these measures nationwide.

Sheinbaum defends constitutional reforms, highlighting dialogue and prior publicity.

In response to criticism regarding the speed of implementation of the recently approved constitutional reforms, the President explained that the measures were widely discussed and publicized, especially in the judicial sphere. Following her electoral victory, Sheinbaum proposed to Congress that dialogue roundtable discussions be opened to consider the reforms, facilitating a broad debate on key issues.

García Harfuch reports on clashes in Guerrero and explosions in Guanajuato, with no guaranteed impunity.

Minister of Security Omar García Harfuch reported on clashes in Guerrero, where two police officers and 15 assailants from the Gente Nueva cartel were killed and 11 individuals arrested. In Guanajuato, the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is investigating car bomb explosions attributed to the conflict between the Guanajuato and Jalisco cartels. Harfuch said there will be no impunity and ruled out the presence of the “Tren de Aragua” Venezuelan crime group.

Sheinbaum highlights Senate approval of reforms for the protection and recognition of women.

The President emphasized the urgent need to combat femicides and hate crimes against women. She reported that the Senate approved reforms for the protection and recognition of Mexican women, addressing issues such as the wage gap. The reform proposals will now go to the Chamber of Deputies for review and subsequent approval.