THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2025

SUMMARY

National Day of Tequios and Murals for Peace

Abraham Carro, head of the Mexican Youth Institute, presented the National Day of Tequios and Murals for Peace and Against Addictions. The tequios, an ancestral tradition of volunteer community work, and the presentation of the murals will be held within the framework of the second national campaign day held throughout the country:

In the first campaign day, held on May 14, more than one million youths from 600 municipalities participated, intervening in over 10,000 locations.

Currently, there are more than 8,000 mural registrations in process nationwide.

On September 26, this strategy began simultaneously in 6,000 points in the country’s 32 states.

Tax Inspection Reform

Grisel Galeano, head of the Federal Tax Attorney’s Office, reported that legislation concerning tax inspection was legally modified from 2018 to 2024. She stated that the system must be fair for all, with fiscal equity and justice to achieve the country’s growth and prosperity.

Grupo Salinas Case and Tax Debts

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that Grupo Salinas has 9 cases in 4 companies with debts amounting to more than 48.38 billion pesos (US$2.63 billion). She reiterated that the Constitution prohibits debt forgiveness, and that benefits are only available if debts are paid on time in accordance with the law.

Sheinbaum emphasized that during López Obrador’s administration, provisions were added to Constitutional Article 28 preventing privileges from being granted to tax debtors. “There will be no more behind-the-scene deals: everyone must meet their obligations without exceptions,” she said

2026 Economic Package and Fight Against “Fake Invoices”

The package includes a reform to the Tax Code to combat phantom companies and fake invoicing. The Tax Administration Service (SAT) will be given the authority to pursue these crimes and request preventive detention for the responsible parties.

Business Confidence in Mexico

The President highlighted the strong investment interest in Mexico and stressed that there is no anti-business environment. She added that many entrepreneurs are pleased and recognize that the economic model based on the principle “for the good of all, the poor come first” is positive for the country.

Plan Mexico and Tariffs

Sheinbaum explained that Plan Mexico aims to increase national production to improve the trade balance. She said that Mexico’s decision to impose tariffs was made because imports increased by about 83% in almost four years.

She reiterated that tariffs were not only imposed on China but also on countries with which Mexico has no trade agreements, in accordance with World Trade Organization rules.

Ayotzinapa: Commitment to Truth and Justice

The President reaffirmed the commitment to clarify the case of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa teacher training college students with the replacement of the prosecutor and ongoing dialogue with the families. She condemned the violence in protests at Military Camp No. 1 but guaranteed there will be no repression. Regarding human rights lawyer who defended the victim’s families Vidulfo Rosales joining the Supreme Court, she said it is the Judicial Branch’s decision.

Homicide Reduction

The President reported that September 25 was the day with the fewest homicides in at least 10 years. She also noted that intentional homicides in August 2025 fell 32% compared to September 2024.