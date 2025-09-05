THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2025

SUMMARY

Presidential Report Tour

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she will tour several states to present her First State of the Nation/Governmental Report directly to the people:

• Friday 5: Aguascalientes and Zacatecas.

•

• Saturday 6: Durango, Sonora, and Nuevo León.

• Sunday 7: Coahuila, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

PEMEX improves financial situation

The President charged that under the neoliberal governments of Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto, PEMEX’s debt skyrocketed from US$46 billion to US$105 billion in just 12 years. “It’s not possible that this happened; how can it be explained?” she asked. Sheinbaum recalled that during this whole time, annual debt service payments reached 300 billion pesos (US$16.05 billion), equivalent to 1% of GDP.

Today, the situation is different. The company’s debt has been reduced from 97.6 billion pesos (US$5.22 billion) in 2018 to its current 77.3 billion pesos (US$4.14 billion). In addition, 240 billion pesos (US$12.84 billion) have been paid to suppliers, and starting September 8, a new payment cycle will begin to practically settle all outstanding debts. Despite the neoliberal legacy, PEMEX remains profitable, strategic, and with technical expertise unique in the world.

Ayotzinapa Case

Sheinbaum reported that new lines and methods of investigation are being developed to clarify the enforced disappearance of the 43 teacher training students in 2014. The Prosecutor’s Office is seeking to bring all the cases to trial.

The advances in the case were presented during a meeting with the parents of the disappeared students, though the families demanded arrest warrants and faster action. The President asked the Ministry of the Interior to convene new groups of UN experts, making it clear that the Argentine independent experts group (GIEI) will not be returning.

Farewell to the IPAB privilege

Currently, part of the debt of the Bank Savings Protection Fund (FOBAPROA, today known as the Bank Savings Protection Institute (IPAB)) is absorbed by banks and deducted from taxes. Starting next year, this will no longer be the case, which will mean an additional 10 billion pesos (US$540 million) every year for the people of Mexico.

International Day of Indigenous Women

The President recalled that, following the reform to the National Emblem Law, today the flag will be raised in honor of Indigenous women. She emphasized that for the first time, more than 20,000 Indigenous communities are currently receiving a direct budget of 13 billion pesos (US$700 million). The funds will be managed by committees led by women, marking a historic recognition of their rights, though she warned: “we must aim for more.”

Materials in Indigenous Languages

The Ministry of Public Education presented the Women’s Rights Handbook translated into 27 Indigenous languages used in 18 states. The Handbook will be broadcast on community radio stations and distributed to 6,700 schools, reaching 400,000 students. The goal is to promote rights and strengthen linguistic and cultural inclusion.

2026 Economic Package

On Monday, September 8, the Economic Package will be delivered to Congress, and on Tuesday, September 9, the Ministry of Finance will present its key elements. Sheinbaum indicated that it will allocate a higher budget to science and priority projects with a scientific and humanistic focus—pillars of the Transformation.

Against nepotism in politics

Sheinbaum reiterated her opposition to immediate family members of governors, mayors, or legislators competing for their same post in consecutive elections. She reaffirmed that she has already sent a bill to Congress to prohibit nepotism and democratize the country’s political life.