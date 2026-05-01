THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MAY 1, 2026

SUMMARY

Labor Spring: Rights Return to the People

President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke of several structural advances on the labor front. These include a 154% increase in the minimum wage under the 4T administration, the elimination of outsourcing and the promotion of labor justice and union democracy; the 40-hour workweek; social security/healthcare for digital platform workers, and the Agroexport Labor Certificate to protect day laborers. At the same time, nearly 5 million unpayable Infonavit housing loans were cancelled, and 1.8 million homes were provided through the Housing for Wellbeing program.

The President emphasized that “we will continue working for the workers of Mexico,” reaffirming that the transformation means, above all, social justice in everyday life.

Sovereignty as a Principle: Cooperation Without Subordination

Sheinbaum was emphatic in defining the country’s foreign policy. The relationship with the United States is based on four principles: respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; shared and differentiated responsibility; mutual respect and trust; and cooperation without subordination. This stance is not rhetorical; it is based on the Constitution: Mexico decides its own destiny.

The President clearly explained that “in the face of external pressure, there must be national unity… whoever does not want this is siding with foreign interests.”

An economy with justice: stability that protects the people

On the economic front, Sheinbaum noted that inflation stands at 4.53%, with a downtrend. This is the result of conscious policy decisions. These include containing fuel prices and maintaining the anti-inflation pact (PACIC) to protect the basic basket of goods and services. This is a model in which the state intervenes to safeguard the population’s purchasing power.

Sheinbaum noted that “every government action must translate into better living conditions for the people,” distancing herself from the past when stability did not reach families.

Historic Agreements: Dignified Work as a Constitutional Mandate

The President presided over the signing of the Constitutional Agreement for the 40-hour workweek and the Agro-Export Labor Certificate, accompanied by the labor cabinet and union representatives from across the country. Sheinbaum was emphatic: “For the good of all, the poor come first, workers come first,” reaffirming that economic growth only makes sense if it translates into rights, an improved quality of life, and dignity for those who move the country forward.