THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2026

SUMMARY

Gasoline sales without abuses: direct savings and state support for the population

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced an additional measure to contain the surge in international oil prices: card payment commissions will be reduced by 80% and there will be discounts on vouchers, effective from May 1 to October 31, 2026.

This policy is complemented by direct state intervention. The government allocates around 2.50 billion pesos (US$143.81 million) weekly to prevent fuel price increases, keeping gasoline below 24 pesos (US$1.38) per liter. Without this support, prices would exceed 30 pesos (US$1.73), impacting the economy, especially since diesel prices affect the costs of transportation and basic goods.

Treasury and banking system: strategy to stabilize fuels

The Ministry of Finance explained that this agreement is in response to international volatility and is part of a strategy to stabilize prices. «It’s very important for Mexican families’ economy. We’re lowering card and voucher payment commissions,» the Ministry noted, highlighting coordination between government, the banking system, and private sector. The goal is to prevent financial costs from being passed on to consumers.

Sovereignty, legality, and cooperation: Mexico demands respect

The President was clear about what occurred in Chihuahua in relation to the presence of several U.S. government agents. «Procedures to inform the federal government were not followed,» Sheinbaum explained, adding that «this is not a dispute between political parties… it is our duty to safeguard national sovereignty and that means complying with the law.» It was reiterated that all collaboration with foreign agents must adhere to the National Security Law, obtain Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) accreditation and authorization from a collegiate committee established during López Obrador’s government. Sheinbaum also reaffirmed the relationship with the United States based on principles of equality: «we are equals, subordination is a thing of the past.»

Sovereignty and the fight against corruption: Mexico decides

President Sheinbaum made it clear that the fight against corruption corresponds to Mexico, and any accusation must be presented with evidence to the Prosecutor’s Office, not in media or leaks to the press. In relation to the situation in Chihuahua, the institutional route is first to clarify the facts; the Senate has already summoned Governor Maru Campos and state prosecutor César Jáuregui Moreno, and the investigation will determine responsibilities in accordance with the law.