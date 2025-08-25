THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, AUGUST 25, 2025

Profeco reports on gasoline, basic basket, and school supplies prices

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) reported that the national average price of regular gasoline dropped to 23.57 pesos per liter (US$1.27) as of August 22, with regional variations. He also presented the «Who is Who» in prices: the cheapest basic basket was at Chedraui in Apizaco, Tlaxcala (776.30 pesos or US$41.80), and the most expensive at Súper Aki Extra in Mérida, Yucatán (990.25 pesos or US$53.32).

“My Right, My Place”: new platform for preparatory school admission

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado explained that with the platform «My Right, My Place,» students can choose the preparatory school in which they wish to continue their studies, replacing the neoliberal model that forced them to compete through entrance exams. Through this system, 98% of applicants gain admission to one of their top three choices, reducing pressure and exclusion.

End of the single exam: guaranteed access to higher secondary education

Deputy Minister Tania Rodríguez Mora noted that for 29 years the Comipems single exam determined entry to preparatory schools, causing anxiety among 14- and 15-year-old youths. Now, supported by the Federal Government and educational institutions, the new plan combines direct access and specific exams, depending on the modality. In the 2025 registration, 272,793 applicants participated, with 89.5% securing a place in their first or second choice.

Sheinbaum: “No more rejections” in upper secondary education

President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the new education system has eliminated the category of «rejected» applicants, which stigmatized thousands of young people during the neoliberal period. Except for the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the National Autonomous University Mexico (UNAM), which maintain their own exams, the rest of the preparatory schools offer open access, allowing most students to choose schools close to their homes. She emphasized that this change revalues youth and guarantees education as a right, not a privilege.

Mexican Government promotes “Health Routes” to ensure medical care

Sheinbaum highlighted the launch of the Health Routes program, which brings medical services closer to communities without nearby access. The strategy is complemented by the delivery of kits and medical supplies to fully stock healthcare centers with pharmaceuticals, dressing materials, and basic equipment. As of Sunday, the centers reportedly had a full supply of medicines.

We are not seeking to impeach or jail Téllez: Claudia Sheinbaum

The President rejected the statements made by Senator Lilly Téllez, who in an interview with Fox News expressed fear for her life and claimed that there was an alleged political persecution against her. Sheinbaum clarified that these claims are false and stated there is no intention to impeach, file charges, or imprison the right-wing senator, while stressing the importance of citizens knowing “who is who.”

Mexico strengthens ties with Brazil and prepares for Rubio’s visit

Sheinbaum announced that on August 26 and 27, a delegation of Brazilian officials accompanied by 150 businessmen will arrive in Mexico to meet with their local counterparts and strengthen economic cooperation. In addition, she reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit Mexico in the first week of September to sign a bilateral Security Agreement.

Sheinbaum rejects gift from Ángel Aguirre: “I have no desire to meet him”

During her tour in Guerrero, President Sheinbaum rejected a gift sent by former governor Ángel Aguirre during a meeting with women in Xochistlahuaca. She stated that she does not know the former governor and questioned the intention behind the gesture, saying that “I do not know him and have no desire to meet him.”