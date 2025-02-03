THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2025

SUMMARY

Agreements between Mexico and the United States on security and trade

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that following a call she held with U.S. President Donald Trump, the two leaders discussed their mutual interest in reducing drug trafficking, especially fentanyl. As a result, they reached four agreements:

1.Mexico will immediately reinforce its northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard, to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl.

2. The United States agrees to work to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons into Mexico.

3. Teams from both countries will begin work today on two levels: security and trade.

4. As of now, tariffs are to be put on hold for one month.

Defense of migrants and new round-table working groups

Sheinbaum reiterated that her administration will always support and defend migrants in the United States. She also explained that today two new high-level round-table working groups were formed with Donald Trump’s government:

-Round table working group on security.

-Round table working group on trade.

For the first time, the U.S. government has expressed its willingness to collaborate in preventing the entry of high-powered weapons into Mexico. In addition, Sheinbaum revealed that she expressed her disagreement with Trump regarding allegations of a supposed relationship between the Mexican government and organized crime.

National support in response to threats of tariffs

Sheinbaum noted that, following the announcement by the White House of the imposition of tariffs, there was a tremendous mobilization of support for Mexico. Companies, business chambers, communities, the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, and the National Conference of Governors (CONAGO) publicly expressed their support for the President and their rejection of the tariffs.

Strengthening Mexican trade and industry.

The President stressed that it is in the Mexican government’s interest to maintain the trade agreement with the United States and Canada. In this context, she explained that Plan Mexico seeks to strengthen national production to boost economic growth with justice, generate quality jobs, protect the environment, and recover the “Made in Mexico” brand.

Minister of Economy Marcel Ebrard emphasized that the competitiveness of the U.S. economy depends to a great extent on the industrial installations it has in Mexico. As an example, he mentioned that Ford’s second most important plant is located in Hermosillo, Sonora.

Ebrard described as “unusual” what the President has achieved in the negotiations with the United States and said that it is a source of pride for the country to count on her leadership.

Mexico’s sovereignty and dignity

Finally, President Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico’s sovereignty is non-negotiable and that there are minimal principles to be defended in any negotiation. Among them, she highlighted the dignity of the people, the dignity of the homeland, and national sovereignty.