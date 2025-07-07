THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JULY 8, 2025

SUMMARY

Who’s Who in Prices? – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency, reported that since the renewal of the Anti-Inflation and High Cost of Living Package (CACIC), the price of the basic basket of goods and services has decreased by an average of 3.8% nationwide. He also indicated that the lowest price for regular gasoline is 23.13 pesos (US$1.24) per liter.

Progress in Social Wellbeing Programs

Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montiel presented updates on advances in social programs:

For the July-August period, there are 16,125,501 beneficiaries, involving a total investment of almost 90.98 billion pesos (US$4.87 billion). During the same two-month period, over a million home visits have been made to senior citizens and people with disabilities as part of the “House to House Healthcare” program.

Youth Building the Future

Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Marath Bolaños reported on the “Youth Building the Future” program:

In 2025, the social investment totals almost 24.21 billion pesos (US$1.30 billion). Each participating young person receives a monthly stipend of 8,480 pesos (US$454).

“The School is Ours” Program

The “School is Ours” program provides direct financial resources to schools through committees formed by parents. The investment amounts to 25 billion pesos (US$1.34 billion), benefiting 8.1 million students.

Record Investment in Wellbeing

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that in 2025, her government will invest almost 835.54 billion pesos (US$44.76 billion) in wellbeing programs, reaching over 33 million beneficiaries. She emphasized that “over 80% of families have access to these wellbeing stipends, a hallmark of the Fourth Transformation and Mexican Humanism.” She indicated that in 2026 their budget is projected to be close to 1 trillion pesos (US$53.57 billion).

Condemnation of Xenophobia and Defense of Diversity

President Sheinbaum condemned xenophobic acts that occurred during a protest against gentrification in Mexico City. She reaffirmed that Mexico is an open and non-discriminatory country. She specifically mentioned the case of an incident involving a woman’s racist behavior toward a police officer, which she characterized as unacceptable. The President announced that mechanisms would be sought to prevent the rising cost of living in certain areas of the city.

Budget for Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Communities

For the first time, all indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities are directly receiving budgetary resources through the Social Infrastructure Contributions Fund for Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples and Communities. The President said “there is great joy; the budget is 13 billion pesos (US$700 million). It is part of a historic debt to these communities, and we will seek to increase it every year.”

Sheinbaum Promotes Multilateralism with a Human Face and Global Disarmament

At the BRICS summit, Minister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente promoted a future “Summit for Wellbeing” to foster multilateralism that respects cultural dignity and promotes the circulation of common goods for all nations. Sheinbaum, meanwhile, reiterated Mexico’s stance against the arms industry, proposing that fewer resources be allocated to weapons manufacturing and more to reforestation programs, and called for a summit on economic development with a focus on wellbeing. She recalled previously having presented this peace-oriented vision at CELAC and G7 summits.

Solidarity with Victims in Texas

The President extended her condolences to the families of those who died in the Texas floods. The Mexican consulate is assisting 30 Mexican citizens affected by the situation.

IMSS Funding and Formalizing Employment

Sheinbaum denied reports that the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is currently without funds. She explained that the institute is funded thanks to salary increases, the elimination of outsourcing, and the formalization of previously informal jobs, including for digital platform workers.

Labor Reform and Digital Platforms

The mandatory pilot program for the labor reform for digital platforms has been in operation for one week, with 300,000 workers already enrolled.