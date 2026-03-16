THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2026

SUMMARY

Plan B: Fewer Privileges and More Rights for the People

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that on Tuesday she will submit Plan B of the Electoral Reform to Congress. It proposes reallocating the budgets of state congresses, the Senate, and city or municipal councils so that the funds are directly earmarked for public work projects in the municipalities.

The goal is to put an end to privileges and put the money at the service of the people. Sheinbaum clarified that the resources will remain in states and municipalities to strengthen their development. The President also explained that the proposal would yield savings of around 4 billion pesos (US$225.14 million) and reiterated that she will continue to push for a reduction in government funding for political parties.

Wellbeing Strengthens Support: 18.8 Million People Receive Pensions and the “Rita Cetina” Scholarship/Stipend Moves Forward

Bienestar reported that in March-April, support is being provided to 18.8 million recipients through pensions and social programs. Meanwhile, more than 5.2 million students have registered for the “Rita Cetina” scholarship/stipend, which will provide annual assistance of 2,500 pesos (US$140.71) for school supplies and uniforms.

Mexico reaffirms solidarity with Cuba following López Obrador’s appeal

Sheinbaum commented on López Obrador’s social media post, in which the former president called for solidarity with the Cuban people through donations of food, medicine, and fuel. She explained that an open letter was published in La Jornada to rally support and announced that she will make a personal donation to aid the island.

Infrastructure Progress in Baja California

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar inaugurated the second phase of the Tijuana Elevated Viaduct, a key project to improve mobility and strengthen development along the border. She highlighted the federal government’s support for continuing to build the second tier of the Fourth Transformation.

Government to ensure gas prices don’t rise despite Middle East conflict

Sheinbaum stated that the government will keep gasoline and diesel prices stable despite international price hikes. The President explained that a subsidy will be applied to prevent increases. This is in contrast to previous presidential administrations—especially during Peña Nieto’s term in office—when what were known as “gasolinazos”, constant price hikes, were a regular occurrence.