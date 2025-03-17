THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MARCH 17, 2025

SUMMARY

Actions to address issue of missing persons in Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that her government will undertake several actions to address the problem of missing persons in the country, including attention to their family members, as well as legal measures and legislative reforms.

Sheinbaum pointed out that the attention to missing persons is a national priority. In this regard, the following actions were announced:

Signing of a decree to strengthen the National Search Commission. Sending several reform bills to Congress: Reform to the General Population Law to consolidate the Single Population Registry Certificate.

Reform to the General Law on Forced Disappearance of Persons, Disappearance Committed by Individuals and the National Search System, to create the National Identification Platform.

Strengthening of the National Identification Center. Incorporation of new proposals in the law to generate immediate search alerts in all of the country’s government bodies. Putting the crime of disappearances on the same level as kidnapping. Mandating the monthly publication of figures on missing person investigation files. Strengthening of the Executive Commission for Attention to Searches.

Sheinbaum guarantees transparency in the Teuchitlán case

The President Claudia Sheinbaum pledged that her administration will not hide information and that the truth must prevail in the investigation of the Teuchitlán, Jalisco case. The timeline since September 2024 is being reviewed to determine the responsibility of those who had knowledge of the facts and the safeguarding of the property where an extermination center was uncovered. In addition, on March 19, the Federal Attorney General’s Office will provide progress reports on the investigation.

Who’s Who in Prices – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that as of March 14, about 68.8% of gas stations in Mexico comply with the National Strategy for the Stabilization of Gasoline Prices, maintaining the regular price below 24 pesos (US$1.21) per liter. In 14 states, compliance with the strategy reaches between 80% and 100%, while in 11 states it ranges between 60% and 70.9%.

Progress in the House-to-House Healthcare program

Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montiel reported that 7.10 million adults or people with disabilities have been visited by the nation’s public servants as part of the House-to-House Healthcare program.

Healthy Life, Happy Life

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado reported that companies selling products with low nutritional content will stop their sale in public elementary schools by joining the Healthy Life Happy Life program. He also announced that an average of 100,000 Rita Cetina Scholarship Program cards are being delivered daily, with an advance of 50% in high schools and universities.

Deportations from the United States

Since January 20, the U.S. government has deported 24,413 migrants to Mexico, of whom 19,846 are Mexican and 4,567 foreigners. «We are going to make an assessment this month of how many attention centers should remain functioning, if we leave all of them as they are or make smaller places,» the President explained.

Constitutional reform on transgenic corn

The President signed the constitutional reform that prohibits the planting of GM corn and recognizes native corn as an element of national identity. «Without corn, there is no country,» she emphasized.