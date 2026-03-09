THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2026

SUMMARY

Sovereignty first: Mexico does not allow military intervention

President Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed Donald Trump acknowledgement that Mexico will not permit the entry of U.S. troops into the country. She reaffirmed that cooperation with the United States continues in intelligence and security.

Sheinbaum pointed out that one of the main forms of assistance that the U.S. can provide is stopping the illegal trafficking of weapons, since at least 75% of the weapons in hands of organized crime in Mexico comes from the U.S.

New Women’s Oncology Hospital in CDMX

The President inaugurated the Women’s Oncology Hospital in the Gustavo A. Madero municipality of Mexico City. The hospital aims to become a national model for treating breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer.

The hospital offers AI-equipped mammographs, territorial diagnostics, operating rooms, chemotherapy, and immediate biopsies. Treatment will begin within a maximum of 30 days after diagnosis, reducing delays that have caused preventable deaths.

International Women’s Day and memory in light of the machismo of the old regime

Sheinbaum highlighted the positive balance sheet of International Women’s Day, with peaceful mobilizations and legitimate demands. The President declared that feminism is not compatible with the right-wing, which has historically denied rights and freedoms.

She recalled sexist statements from figures of the old regime, such as former president Vicente Fox, who called women «two-legged washing machines,» and PAN leader Diego Fernández de Cevallos, who referred to them as «the old ladies,» as examples of the historical denial of women’s rights.

Over 80% support the Electoral Reform

The President reiterated that, according to an Enkoll opinion poll conducted for the Spanish daily El País, more than 80% of Mexicans support the Electoral Reform. The legislation includes points such as strengthening budget oversight, reducing political party financing, eliminating re-election and nepotism, and regulating the use of AI in election campaigns.

Science against pests: plant to combat screwworm

Sheinbaum reported that the construction of a fly plant in Chiapas will be completed in two months. The facility is aimed at providing flies that can control the screwworm plague that affects livestock and caused the temporary closure of the border with the United States to Mexican meat exports.