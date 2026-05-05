THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, MAY 4, 2026

SUMMARY

Sovereignty Is Non-Negotiable: Mexico Stands Firm

President Claudia Sheinbaum was unequivocal: “Sovereignty is a non-negotiable principle.” In response to the U.S. request to detain and extradite various Sinaloa political figures, Sheinbaum made it clear that defending sovereignty is her responsibility. The Security Cabinet was ordered to travel to Sinaloa to coordinate with the interim governor, maintain all federal forces, and strengthen coordination, ensuring stability. The President also denounced a narrative promoted by commentators and international right-wing sectors that seek to link the government to organized crime without evidence.

Extradition in accordance with the law: no to manipulation

Legal Advisor Luisa Alcalde debunked the misinformation campaign currently underway. There is no formal extradition request, but rather a request for provisional detention for the purpose of extradition. The difference is that the formal request requires diplomatic channels, evidence, a court order, classification of the crime, and complete documentation. The provisional request, however, is only applicable in urgent cases involving a flight risk or obstruction, arguments that were not substantiated by U.S. authorities. Therefore, the Federal Attorney General’s Office determined that there were insufficient grounds to claim urgency and requested additional information.

Public security with results: the transformation works

It was reaffirmed that the public security strategy has reduced homicides by up to 45% in 2026, consolidating a trend that began under López Obrador. The President contrasted this progress with Felipe Calderón’s “war on drugs,” during which violence skyrocketed by 148%, and with the Peña Nieto era, when it rose by 42%. The question is, how these results can be explained without a fundamental transformation?

Well-being with honesty: wealth returns to the people

The fight against corruption transforms the economy. Today, one trillion pesos (US$17.38 billion) is allocated to direct assistance. As President Sheinbaum explained, “if we hadn’t put an end to the corruption of the past, we wouldn’t have these well-being programs.” In line with this argumentation, Well-Being Minister Leticia Ramírez reported that in May-June, 22 million beneficiaries will receive over 104 billion pesos (US$5.98 billion) in assistance/stipends, consolidating a model in which public resources are returned directly to the people as a right, without intermediaries or privileges.

Historical Memory: Against Subordination

The President recalled episodes of subordination from the past to contrast them with the present: from the accusation against ex-president Ernesto Zedillo, accused by Francisco Labastida of striking a deal with the United States for the political transition in exchange for a loan, to the “Fast and Furious” operation endorsed during Felipe Calderón’s administration, which allowed weapons to enter the country. The conclusion is that in the past there was submission; today there is national dignity.