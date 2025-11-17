THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2025

SUMMARY

Well-Being: The Social Strongpoint of the 4th Transformation

The pension/stipend for senior citizens reached 13.2 million people in this bi-monthly period, and 1.6 million people with disabilities also received their financial assistance. Nearly 3 million women are part of the Women Well-Being» program. In total, 18.4 million people receive support from social programs, involving a record high payment of 99 billion pesos (US$5.40 billion).

Youth Building the Future, the largest labor program in the country, has reached 3.4 million beneficiaries since 2019, with 7 out of 10 young people finding employment upon completion. The program has invested 158 billion pesos (US$8.61 billion), supported 450,000 scholarship/stipend recipients in 2025, and will reach nearly half a million in 2026, establishing itself as the main bridge to employment and training.

Education 2025-2026: More Scholarships and More Schools

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado reported that scholarships/stipends are provided to more than 13 million beneficiaries. Specifically, the Rita Cetina program reaches 5.59 million students and the Benito Juárez program 4 million. The School is Ours program allocated 25 billion pesos (US$1.36 billion) for 69,302 schools and aims to reach 77,647 in 2026. In upper secondary school education, there is 85% coverage and more spaces available to students, 44,685 new spots, with an additional 65,400 coming in 2026. In higher education, the goal is 330,000 spots; the «Rosario Castellanos» university already serves 77,000 students. The Peace Campaign brought together 2.2 million participants.

«Generation Z»: A March with Money, Not with Young People

INFODEMIA confirmed that the opposition and a businessperson invested 90 million pesos (US$4.91 million) to promote the march. Although there were young people present, adults predominated and protesters did not fill the Zócalo square. A violent group, also comprised of adults, tried to confront the police, who resisted without resorting to repression. Afterwards, a false narrative of «repression against young people» was promoted on social media.

The government reiterated that Mexico does not repress its youth, that it rejects violence, and will not fall for provocations. Politics is defended with ideas, not with clubs or staged setups.

Sheinbaum: Democratic Firmness and Zero Provocations

The President called on the opposition to mobilize without using violence. She explained that the transformation movement remains strong with the support of the people and the youth. Sheinbaum rejected provocations and defended the democratic nature of the movement.

The President pointed out that business magnate Salinas Pliego and his television network promoted the narrative of a repressive government, hiding who was responsible for the real violence, while right-wing media seek to portray Mexico as unstable. She recalled that Salinas Pliego has faced lawsuits since 2008 and that his companies will have to pay, noting that «nothing and no one is above the law.»

Sheimbaum reiterated that the international right wing will not stop the transformation movement, backed by 32 million families, and emphasized that Mexico is free and sovereign, a country where the people decide.

«They Will Not Break Us»: Sheinbaum Responds to Provocations

President Sheinbaum stated that insults do not weaken her and that her strength comes from popular support. She affirmed that the November 15 march sought to promote the lie that the 4T represses young people, using funding, shock groups, and messages laden with classism and racism. She reiterated that the government will not fall for provocations: «They will never break us.»

«There is Peace in Mexico»: Sheinbaum Responds to NYT Images

Sheinbaum said that despite the New York Times photographs of chaos in the Zócalo, the country’s reality is different. On Sunday the square was full of families dancing danzón and the streets were packed with vendors. She noted that public insecurity is addressed every day and that one cannot confuse the social media narrative with what people experience on the street.

She announced that the data on positive foreign investment results will be released soon and cited a survey by El Economista that reports an improvement in consumption, reflecting a solid economy.