THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE'S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2024 9 de diciembre, 20249 de diciembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Who's Who (PROFECO) The head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), Ivan Escalante, reported that the lowest price of the basic basket of 24 products is 704.10 pesos (US$34.88), while the highest was 1,006.90 pesos (US$49.84). During the week of November 25-29, the average price of tortillas was 23.16 pesos (US$1.44) per kilo. Well-Being Programs Minister of Well-Being Ariadna Montiel reported that almost 811,000 women from 63 to 64 years registered with the senior citizen pension program. The bank cards will be delivered in January and February 2025. Visits for the House-to-House Healthcare program will begin in February. It was reported that there are 119,717 applications for doctors and nurses seeking employment in the program. Advances in housing The head of the National Housing Commission (CONAVI), Rodrigo Chávez, reported that 127 plots of land have been set aside in 25 states, involving a total of 2,199 hectares, earmarked for the construction of 288,099 homes. It was also reported that Financiera para el Bienestar (FINABIEN) will deliver the resources directly to the construction companies or to the beneficiaries. For those earning up to two times the minimum wage, the interest rate will be 0%. The progress of the National Housing Program of the INFONAVIT workers' housing institute was highlighted. Among the advances are: – Financing of 2.15 million housing loans. – Granting of 1.25 million home improvement loans. Maya Train and tourism The Ministry of National Defense presented tourist packages for the Maya Train for the December vacation period, including 50% discounts on transfers for domestic tourists. It was also announced that on December 15 the Maya Train will celebrate one year of operation, and that sections 6 and 7 of the train line will be inaugurated on December 15 and 16, respectively. President Claudia Sheinbaum described the Maya Train as a feat, highlighting that during its construction twice as many natural protected areas were decreed. International relations Sheinbaum responded to statements made by the US President-elect Donald Trump, who affirmed that the United States subsidizes Mexico. She reiterated that Mexico is a free, sovereign, and independent country, and explained that the alleged "subsidy" is related to the increase in Mexican exports to the United States, which exceed imports. She stressed the importance of maintaining and strengthening the trade treaty among Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA), as well as promoting an economic vision for the entire hemisphere, including the Caribbean. Sheinbaum welcomed the appointment of Christopher Landau as Deputy Secretary of State, highlighting his knowledge of Mexico and his good performance as ambassador in the past. Reallocation of resources The President explained that the elimination of the autonomous government agencies represents a savings of more than 20 billion pesos (US$990 million), which will be allocated to: – Education. – The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). – The National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL). – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER). – Salary increases in the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA). Economic indicatorsThe president informed that, according to the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), inflation in November 2024 was 4.55%, a 0.21% decrease with respect to October 2024.