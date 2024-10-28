THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2024

Mexico’s Well-Being programs advance: The Women’s Well-Being Pension and House-to-House Healthcare programs register thousands of beneficiaries; new financial support will be constitutionally codified.

Minister of Well-Being Ariadna Montiel reported that 766,825 women have registered in the Women’s Well-Being Pension program and that the number is expected to exceed one million. She also reported progress in the House-to-House Healthcare program, which has registered 789,000 senior citizens and conducted 889,000 visits. These and other Bienestar programs, which benefit 13.7 million people, will deliver the stipends for the next two months on November 4.

In addition, Montiel emphasized that the financial support promoted under the government of President López Obrador, such as the Pension for Senior Citizens and Sowing Life, will be constitutionally codified. Following the approval of the reform that makes such financial assistance constitutional rights, Montiel welcomed this measure that protects vulnerable groups in society.

Sheinbaum questions the PAN’s vote against the Well-Being programs.

Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the PAN’s lack of consistency in its support for social programs, recalling its electoral promises to maintain these benefits. “They had approved, in general, the programs in the Chamber of Deputies. Well, it turns out that they voted for them in general, but concretely they voted against them. In other words, the PAN voted against the Well-Being Programs,” she explained.

Sheinbaum condemns the attack against Evo Morales and calls for peace to solve political conflicts.

The President condemned the attack against former Bolivian president Evo Morales, urging the international and national communities to seek peaceful solutions and reject violence to resolve political disputes in Mexico and around the world.

Government and IMSS launch daycare program for working mothers in Ciudad Juarez.

In agreement with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and working mothers, the government will implement a daycare program in Ciudad Juarez, allowing women who work in maquila plants and agriculture to leave their children in daycare while they work. This comprehensive model of initial support will benefit women in Ciudad Juarez and the border, seeking to go beyond a traditional daycare system.

PEMEX and CFE become public companies again.

The President emphasized that with the reform to Constitutional Article 28 both PEMEX and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) have once again become public companies. The aim is for the CFE to produce 54% of the electric energy consumed in the country, while the private sector will generate the other 46%.

Sheinbaum criticizes PAN’s “hypocrisy” on narcoterrorism and García Luna.

Sheinbaum accused PAN of “a lot of hypocrisy” when talking about narcoterrorism in Mexico while ignoring former Minister of Security Genaro García Luna, convicted of drug trafficking. “Conservatism is very hypocritical, what they seek is foreign intervention,” she said. The President defended her administration’s strategy to address the root causes of the problem and decrease impunity, promising long-term results.

Sheinbaum will announce candidate evaluation committee for election of judges, justices, magistrates.

Sheinbaum reported that this week she will reveal the names of the five members to be proposed by the executive branch to the evaluation committee for the selection of judges, justices, and magistrates, to be elected by voters. She stressed that Congress and the Court will also have to appoint their representatives to the committee, and promised a transparent process, transmitted through official media.

Sheinbaum opposes criminalization of a minor for a miscarriage.

Sheinbaum expressed her disagreement with the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office for opening an investigation into a 14-year-old girl for intentional homicide after a miscarriage, stressing that she should not be subject to criminal proceedings, especially since she is a rape victim. The prosecution is asking for three years in prison and a fine of 518,000 pesos (US$25,300). The minor’s lawyer criticized the evidence presented as “revictimizing” her and unrelated to the case.

Coordination with the U.S. government

With coordination without subordination to the United States, mainly on fentanyl-related issues, the President said that “it is important to know what is occurring on the other side of the border, are there no cartels there?, what happens with the weapons and money?.”

Sheinbaum denies pursuing Judicial Branch employees during Formula 1.

Sheinbaum denied going after judicial branch employees who protested outside the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, explaining that the photograph does not show the context. The police action sought to allow free access to the Formula 1 drivers and protect those entering the event. The police officers withdrew seconds later, immediately after the drivers entered.