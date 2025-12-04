THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2025

SUMMARY

7 Years of the 4T: Direction, Achievements, and Principles

In her speech this Saturday, President Claudia Sheinbaum will emphasize the contrast between the humanist vision of the 4T and the neoliberal period that privatized water, limited the State, increased poverty, and sowed violence. Sheinbaum indicated that she will outline the objectives and principles of her government for the new stage of the country’s transformation.

Amendments to the Water Law: An End to Hoarding, Not to Agriculture

Sheinbaum dismantled, one by one, the lies that have circulated: the inheritance of water concessions is not eliminated, land sales are not barred, the use of legal water trucks is not penalized, rainwater catchment systems are not prohibited, and land plot rentals are not canceled.

Current rights are guaranteed, and a public, transparent, and corruption-free concession system will be implemented. The President summarized it as follows: water will cease to be a privilege and will once again become a national asset. The bill is advancing in the Chamber of Deputies and will proceed to the Senate.

Sheinbaum Congratulates Ernestina Godoy and Notes Her Integrity and Future Coordination

The President welcomed the decision to approve Ernestina Godoy as the new Federal Attorney General —with 97 votes in favor in the Senate—and acknowledged her honesty, professionalism, and integrity. Sheinbaum affirmed that, under Godoy’s leadership, there will be much greater coordination with the Mexican government and with state prosecutors’ offices, always respecting the autonomy of the FGR.

Sheinbaum emphasized that Godoy’s arrival will strengthen institutional communication and the resolution of legal and judicial cases.

Sheinbaum Travels to Washington for Trilateral Meeting and FIFA Event

The President will travel this afternoon to Washington on a Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) aircraft to meet with President Donald Trump, the President of FIFA, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney.

Ahead of the World Cup draw, she will hold a trilateral meeting, marking the first time the three heads of state of North America coincide at a sporting event as leaders.

Security with the United States: Cooperation Without Subordination

In response to offers of U.S. troop deployments, Mexico maintains a firm stance: cooperation yes, intervention no. A bilateral security meeting will take place next week to review progress in the framework of this joint understanding.

Southern and Northern Trains: Mexico Accelerates Towards the Future

The Mexican government presented 20 Year-End tourist packages for travelling on the Mayan Train. The rain line has already transported more than 1.2 million passengers and is become the engine of growth for southeast Mexico.

Trenes del Norte are advancing: four sections are under construction and four under study. The project contemplates speeds of 160–200 km/h; the Mexico City–Pachuca line will be electric, and the rest will combine electric-diesel systems.

Lie Detector; A Disinformation Campaign Concerning the General Water Law Exposed

Lie: That the celebration of the seven years of the Fourth Transformation in Mexico City’s Zócalo square was canceled.

Lie: That with the new General Water Law, «the Mexican government wants to have access to water as a means of power and control.»

Lie: That with the new General Water Law, «water rights cannot be inherited.»

Lie: That with the new General Water Law, the Mexican government will control the accumulation of rainwater.

Lie: That the new Anti-Extortion Law stifles journalism, inhibits freedom of expression, and allows journalists to be jailed for criticizing officials.

Lie: That funds for HIV and cancer treatments were eliminated.