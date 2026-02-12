THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2026

SUMMARY

Monopolizing Ends: Mexico Recovers Concessions and Protects Natural Areas

The Mexican government recovered 1,126 mining concessions, many of them located in protected natural areas, putting an end to speculation and strengthening territorial and environmental sovereignty.

The government has emphasized that there should be no concessions in protected areas and that their cancellation helps safeguard strategic resources. A strategy on critical minerals was also announced to secure key inputs for technological development and electrification, without having to depend on foreign sources.

“We Are Delivering on our Promises”: Sheinbaum Hails the 40-Hour Workweek

President Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed the Senate’s approval of a bill to reduce the workweek to 40 hours, calling it a historic demand. She stressed that the measure does not affect wages, as it maintains income levels while reducing working hours, guaranteeing better labor conditions and continued salary increases.

Mexico Insists on Dialogue: Offers Mediation Between the U.S. and Cuba

Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico’s formal offer to mediate between the United States and Cuba remains in place, based on respect for sovereignty and a willingness to engage in dialogue. The President also confirmed that the first shipment of humanitarian aid has arrived in Cuba and announced that when the boats return, a second shipment of food and supplies will be prepared.

Sheinbaum Responds to Díaz Ayuso: Mexico Is Not a Dictatorship nor is it Imitating Anyone

The President responded to remarks by conservative Spanish politician Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who claims that Mexico is a dictatorship or a “narco-state.” Sheinbaum affirmed that Mexico decides its own destiny and that the Fourth Transformation (4T) arises from its own history, without copying models from any other country. She emphasized that there is freedom of expression in Mexico and no censorship, as public awareness and the defense of rights prevail, and described the term “narco-government” as baseless propaganda.

Mexico Clarifies that Drone Attack Occurred in the U.S.

The President explained that the drone attacks took place in Texas, not in Mexico. She noted that official statements do not mention Mexico and called on Washington to provide an official explanation, reiterating that there was no participation from the Mexican side in the incidents surrounding the suspension of all activity at the El Paso Airport.