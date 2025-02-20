THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2025

SUMMARY

Bilateral Meeting

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that the Minister of Economy will meet today with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Sovereignty and national security

The President pointed out that the U.S. decision to classify organized crime groups as terrorists was made without consulting the Mexican government. She reiterated that building peace and the policy of zero impunity are key axes in the country’s security strategy.

She stressed that Mexico does not negotiate its sovereignty and that this classification should not be used as a pretext for foreign intervention. Sheinbaum affirmed that although the United States has the right to classify groups as it sees fit, the bilateral relationship must be based on collaboration and coordination, without subordination or interference.

Constitutional reforms

The President presented a constitutional reform in response to the U.S. government’s designation of the cartels as “terrorists.” The bill includes two key changes:

– Amendment to constitutional article 40: reaffirming national sovereignty and stipulating that Mexico will not accept interventions, meddling, or measures coming from abroad.

– Amendment to constitutional article 19: applying official pre-trial detention for foreigners involved in illegal arms trafficking within Mexico.

Relationship with the United States and anti-drug policy.

Sheinbaum thanked Donald Trump for recognizing, following a telephone conversation with her, the importance of promoting a preventive campaign against drug consumption.

Netflix investment in Mexico

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos announced that the company will invest US$1 billion in Mexico for the production of series and movies over the next four years. This investment will be earmarked for both local and global productions, with an average of 20 productions per year being made in the country.

The Netflix CEO emphasized the richness of stories in Mexico and their reflection in these projects. He also mentioned collaboration between Netflix and Estudios Churubusco to improve the latter’s facilities.

Gasoline price regulation

The President reported that a voluntary agreement is being sought with gas stations to reduce their profit margin for each liter of gasoline sold, in order to benefit consumers.

Progress in public health

Sheinbaum reported that in February home medical visits began as part of the House to House health-care program, guaranteeing that senior citizens will receive at least one monthly or bimonthly visit.

In addition, she recalled that this year the installation of well-being pharmacies will begin and reiterated that in public institutions patients should not buy medicines out of their own pocket.

Confidence in economic growth

The President welcomed the 0.6% growth estimate projected by BANXICO and expressed optimism in relation to the country’s economic performance, despite the uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. presidential administration. She stressed the importance of promoting development through well-paid jobs, better working conditions, and public and private investments that benefit Mexicans.