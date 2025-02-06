THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2025

SUMMARY

Kutsari National Semiconductor Design Center

Minister of Science, Humanities, Technology, and Innovation Rosaura Ruiz presented the project of the National Semiconductor Design Center, which will bear the name Kutsari, a word of Purepecha indigenous language origin. In the first stage, a semiconductor design center will be established and, later, in a second phase, it will venture into the manufacturing of traditional or legacy chips.

Edmundo Gutiérrez, national coordinator of the project and general director of Innovation for the Well-Being of Mexico, reported that an accelerated training program for designers will be implemented, with the aim of consolidating the center and providing training services to other design centers, both in the public and private sectors.

The project coordinator explained that the National Semiconductor Design Center will be fully consolidated by 2027. By 2026, the possibility of establishing a private, public, or mixed company for the installation of a semiconductor factory in Mexico will be studied, with the goal of consolidating it in 2029. Finally, in 2030, the production chain is expected to be completed with the assembly of semiconductors in the country.

Alberto Sánchez, general director of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies noted that this project represents a key step toward Mexico’s technological self-sufficiency and global competitiveness.

Reform of the Industrial Property Law

Minister of Anti-Corruption Measures and Good Governance Raquel Buenrostro reported that the boost to the semiconductor industry will be accompanied by amendments to the Industrial Property Law, with the purpose of encouraging patents to be registered in Mexico.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that the Kutsari National Semiconductor Design Center represents an alliance among scientists, technology developers, and public institutions. She also noted that the registering of patents in the country will be streamlined.

Clarifications on the INFONAVIT reform

The President denied that the INFONAVIT reform would put workers’ housing funds at risk. She explained that part of INFONAVIT resources are earmarked for housing construction, while another part must remain safeguarded in accordance with the regulations of the National Banking and Securities Commission.

Mexico will not appeal ruling on genetically modified corn; will seek constitutional reform

Sheinbaum confirmed that Mexico will not appeal the USMCA panel ruling removing restrictions on GM corn. Instead, the administration will push for a constitutional reform to ban its importation for human consumption and ensure that planting GM corn is not allowed in the country.

Sheinbaum rules out greater DEA presence in Mexico

The President rejected calling for a greater DEA presence in Mexico as part of the coordination with President Donald Trump’s team to combat organized crime. She reiterated that the relationship between the two countries should be based on collaboration and coordination, without greater intervention by foreign agencies.