THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JANUARY 8, 2026

SUMMARY

National Security: The strategy is working and delivering historic results

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that between September 2024 and December 2025, intentional homicides decreased by 40% nationwide, equivalent to 34 fewer homicides per day—the lowest level since 2016.

Violence on the decline: Territorial reduction and high-impact crimes

Although in 2025 seven states accounted for 50.5% of intentional homicides, there have been historic reductions in the states with the highest levels of violence: Guanajuato (-62%), Guerrero (-65%), State of Mexico (-54%), Baja California (-42%), Nuevo León (-72%), and Tabasco (-75%).

The daily average number of high-impact crimes decreased by 47% compared to 2018, with significant drops in femicides, extortions, kidnappings, violent robberies, and firearm-related crimes.

Addressing root causes: Security with social justice

The Strategy to Attend to Root Causes of Crime has intervened in 61 municipalities across 12 states since November 2024, with door-to-door outreach, peace fairs, community assemblies, recovery of public spaces, and peace committees. Of particular importance was the participation of Tijuana, Chiapas, Ciudad Juárez, Colima, and the State of Mexico.

Within this framework, the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” gun exchange program secured more than 7,900 weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition, reducing risks and strengthening community security.

Well-being: Well-being Markets and Peace Days

The Well-being Market benefited 244,000 families in Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Michoacán. The Peace Days have involved 7,005 actions nationwide, with more than 2.1 million participants, nearly one million of them young people.

Extortion on the decline: 75% of calls did not materialize in incidents

From October 2024 to December 2025, key arrests were made, with 40,735 suspects detained, 21,357 weapons secured, 318 tons of drugs seized, and 1,887 labs dismantled. At the same time, the National Anti-Extortion Strategy strengthened prevention through the 089 hotline, achieving the arrest of 721 suspects in 24 states.

Interoceanic Train: Investigation, security, and compensations

The Mexican Government reiterated that the accident investigation follows international protocols, with guaranteed chain of custody. It urged the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to expedite comprehensive compensation for the victims, in accordance with the Victims’ Law.

Energy and sovereignty: Pemex and CFE strengthened

Pemex improved its rating in 2025 and produced 80% of the fuels consumed in the country, with support from the Treasury for debt management and payments to suppliers.

Sovereignty and cooperation: Decisions based on principles

President Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico maintains international cooperation on security without subordination, always based on the principles of sovereignty, legality, and defense of the country’s territorial integrity. In that context, she clarified that the rescheduling of the Senate session on military exercises with the US responds solely to its legislative agenda and is not related to the events in Venezuela.