THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA -MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JULY 10, 1025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE'S MAÑANERA -MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JULY 10, 1025 10 de julio, 202510 de julio, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARYPrograms for Agriculture and FishingLeonel Cota, Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, provided updates on programs aimed at rural populations: Production for Wellbeing: Supports over 2 million farmers with less than 5 hectares of land. BienPesca: Serves around 200,000 beneficiaries. Fertilizer Program: By August, 1 million tons will have been delivered to 2 million producers. In addition, the Milk for Wellbeing program is expected to benefit 7 million people by December 2025. Expansion of the Wellbeing StoresAs of the end of June, there were 25,164 Wellbeing Stores in 2,234 municipalities across the country, benefitting 66.3 million people. Harvesting and Commercialization of Agro-Food ProductsMaría Luisa Albores, head of the Food for Wellbeing program, reported the following harvesting/collection efforts: Corn: 252,880.73 tons, investment of almost 1,52 billion pesos (US$81.49 million). Beans: 101,587.95 tons, investment of over 2.74 billion pesos (US$147.31 million) Coffee: 913.56 tons, investment of almost 59.42 billion pesos (US$3.19 billion). Cocoa: 160.77 tons, investment of more than 34.00 billion pesos (US$1.83 billion) Honey: 50 tons, investment of 3.50 billion pesos (US$187.98 million). Introduction of the «Chocolate del Bienestar»The new Chocolate del Bienestar brand was launched, available in three presentations: Bar (50% cocoa) Powder (30% cocoa) Tablets for hot chocolate (35% cocoa) President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the program does not rely on subsidies, functioning through direct collection and sales, benefiting small producers who previously lacked access to the market. Screwworm Outbreak ControlThere have been 392 infected animals to date. Since June 24, cases have dropped by an average of 18.5 per day. In two weeks, the situation is expected to be under control and the cases will be declared inactive. Bilateral Meeting with the United StatesSheinbaum announced a meeting to be held in the United States on July 11 involving: U.S. State Department officials U.S. Department of Commerce Office of the United States Trade Representative Marcelo Ebrard (Mexican Minister of Economy) Deputy Ministers from Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Relations They will revisit a proposal for a comprehensive agreement on security, migration, border safety, and trade. Support for Families Affected by Texas FloodsThe President reported two new cases of Mexican-American families with missing relatives due to the flooding in Texas. A new brigade from the Coahuila State Government and National Civil Protection will travel to Texas to support rescue efforts. Employment and Housing ConstructionSheinbaum noted that more jobs were created in June 2025 than in June 2024. Growth is driven by: Public work projects Private construction projects Housing construction Mexico remains among the countries with the lowest unemployment rate. For 2025, the government plans to build 182,000 homes. Sheinbaum: 16 Years of Fiscal Impunity, Injunctions, and Secret DealsThe President criticized the impunity and the dragging out of the back taxes case involving business magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego. She said "it's been 16 years of legal loopholes, appeals upon appeals… These are not even from President López Obrador's term in office. They're unpaid taxes from before then." Sheimbaum called on the Supreme Court to act with transparency. She said that "the Court has to review the case, but not with these secret deals that, with conflicts of interest at play, benefit one individual." She stressed that it was precisely these types of cases that led to the Judicial Reform "so that justice may prevail in our country." Recognition of Luisa María Alcalde and Strengthening MorenaPresident Sheinbaum praised Luisa María Alcalde's leadership of Morena, stating that she is successfully fulfilling her responsibility to maintain public support and continue promoting the country's transformation. She also approved of the creation of an Evaluation Committee within Morena's National Council to review profiles of those interested in joining the party.