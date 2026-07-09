THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, JULY 9, 2026

SUMMARY

Mexico Strengthens Preparedness for El Niño

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that 2026 will be an atypical year due to the “El Niño” phenomenon, with an increased risk of hurricanes and drought. She indicated that there is sufficient funding to address emergencies and announced the strengthening of prevention efforts through command centers, temporary shelters, and a cell phone alert system that will begin operating within the next two months.

Water Infrastructure Projects and Prevention in High-Risk Areas

The President explained that, following Hurricanes John and Otis, preventive measures were strengthened in states such as Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Tabasco. Such measures include dredging rivers and dams, clearing waterways, maintaining roads, and sustaining constant coordination with Plan DN-III and Plan Marina.

Mexico Will Strengthen Legal Defense for Mexican Nationals in the U.S.

Following the death of Mexican national Lorenzo Salgado during an ICE operation, Sheinbaum stated that Mexico cannot tolerate the mistreatment of its citizens.

The President reported that 17 Mexicans have lost their lives in related incidents and announced that the Mexican government will shift from diplomatic channels to legal action, filing complaints in the United States and taking steps with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the UN to protect the human rights of Mexican nationals.

Sheinbaum reiterates that Mexico’s sovereignty is non-negotiable

The President noted that there are contradictions regarding the capture of drug kingpin “El Mayo,” as his involvement was initially denied and later the FBI presented the plane as part of its own operation. Sheinbaum reiterated that the issue is whether there was a violation of sovereignty, recalled that Ismael Zambada García was also wanted by Mexican authorities, and affirmed that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) will determine if laws were broken and who is responsible.

Furthermore, she explained that the discussion is not about defending a criminal, but rather that no foreign government can act within Mexico in disregard of national sovereignty.

Inflation on the Decline and Public Finances That Don’t Negatively Affect the People

Sheinbaum reported that inflation fell to 3.37% in June, reflecting the country’s economic stability. In relation to the possibility of new taxes for 2027, the President clarified that other revenue-raising measures would be explored, but without negatively affecting the population.

Loret and Riva Palacio Claims Regarding Rocha Moya Debunked

The Mexican government rejected claims made by journalists Carlos Loret de Mola and Raymundo Riva Palacio regarding an alleged cover-up involving Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya. The government charged that the claims are false and explained that Rocha Moya is at his home in Sinaloa without federal protection. Authorities maintained that these claims are part of a campaign to facilitate foreign intervention and reiterated that the Mexican government defends its sovereignty and complies with the law.

Mexico Rejects Interference Under the Pretext of Drug Trafficking

The President accused the United States of seeking to justify interference in Mexico under the guise of combating drug trafficking. Sheinbaum demanded that if there are allegations against Mexican authorities, evidence be presented, and she raised questions about money laundering on U.S. soil. In addition, Minister of Foreign Relations Roberto Velasco reported that Mexico’s lawsuit against U.S. gun shops for illegal arms trafficking is ongoing.