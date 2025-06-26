THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JUNE 26, 2025

SUMMARY

Financial Investigation and National Sovereignty

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that a few weeks ago, both the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) and the Ministry of Finance (SHCP) received confidential information from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, related to two Mexican banks and a brokerage firm.

Although the initial information did not detail the reasons for their alleged connection to money laundering, the UIF and SHCP launched an investigation. The results revealed administrative violations, but no evidence was found to confirm any money laundering operations.

The President reiterated that “if there is evidence, action will be taken; there will be no impunity, no matter who it is. But if there is no evidence, there can be no action.” She also emphasized that Mexico maintains a relationship of equals with the United States, with no subordination: “Mexico is no one’s piñata; it deserves respect,” and stressed that this has been the position even when dealing with President Donald Trump.

Economic Development: Progress on the Wellbeing Hubs

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard presented updates on the Wellbeing Hubs, which serve as drivers of local economic development and facilitators of public and logistical services. These hubs are designed to strengthen regional capacities and promote shared prosperity.

Strategic sectors contemplated in the Hubs include:

• Agroindustry

• Aerospace

• Automotive and electro-mobility

• Consumer goods

• Pharmaceuticals and medical devices

• Electronics and semiconductors

• Energy

• Chemicals and petrochemicals

• Textiles and footwear

• Circular economy

The development of 15 hubs is expected to generate 300,000 jobs and attract investment equivalent to 1.5% of GDP during Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration.

Governors Present Regional Projects

Several governors presented reports on the progress and features of development hubs in their respective states:

Veracruz (Rocío Nahle): The hub will be located on 233 hectares in the Port of Tuxpan.

Tamaulipas (Américo Villarreal): The Altamira Wellbeing Hub will span 1,600 hectares, with five combined cycle plants and railways.

Tlaxcala (Lorena Cuéllar): The hub in Huamantla will strengthen community ties and promote social wellbeing.

Sonora (Alfonso Durazo): A hub in Hermosillo will generate jobs and support a comprehensive wellbeing policy.

Quintana Roo (Mara Lezama): The hub in Chetumal will promote a productive ecosystem for international trade.

State of Mexico (Delfina Gómez): The hub will be located in the eastern corridor, home to 34% of the state’s economically active population.

Sinaloa (Rubén Rocha): Topolobampo will host the hub with air, rail, sea, and road connectivity.

Guanajuato (Libia Dennise): A hub in Celaya will initially cover 51 hectares, with potential to expand to 200.

Puebla (Alejandro Armenta): The hub in San José Chiapa will span over 400 hectares.

Chihuahua (Maru Campos): The Ciudad Juárez hub will transform the border area and reduce inequality.

Michoacán (Alfredo Ramírez): The hub will be set up in the 400-hectare Bajío Park.

Campeche (Layda Sansores): The hub will be located in the Seybaplaya Port, connected to the Mayan Train.

Hidalgo (Julio Menchaca): Hubs will be developed in Tula and the Tizayuca Valley.

Durango (Esteban Villegas): 550 hectares are available for the hub.

Compliance with the UN

The President reported that Mexico has been making scheduled payments to the United Nations. As of June 16, payments totaling 189 million pesos (US$10.02 million) have been made.