THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2026

SUMMARY

Electoral Reform: Fewer spots and transparency in AI

President Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that the reduction in airtime for spots on media applies only to political party publicity/advertising during election campaigns and does not affect the official government time slots. The President also proposed labeling AI-generated content to combat fake news. She recalled Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s advice that the best campaign is door-to-door, with good sneakers for walking and a backpack from which to hand out flyers.

Mexico wagers for peace and diplomacy amid international conflicts

In relation to the conflict between the United States, Iran, and Israel, the President reiterated the call to prioritize peaceful and diplomatic solutions. Sheinbaum said that the UN must regain its role as guarantor of world peace and supported the Spanish Prime Minister’s stance of prioritizing the diplomatic route. She emphasized that Mexico’s foreign policy will always weigh in favor of peaceful solutions.

International conference convened by Donald Trump

On the conference convened by Donald Trump with Latin American countries, the President explained that Mexico will be attending only as an observer, after declining the invitation to participate formally. Sheinbaum noted that Mexico recognizes Palestine, Israel, and the United States, so it maintains a balanced position based on the principle of national self-determination.

World Cup 2026: Sports infrastructure and social legacy for children

It was reported that state and municipal governments are working on the construction and rehabilitation of 1,200 soccer fields as part of the Social World Cup project; 800 such fields will be new and 400 rehabilitated. It was also explained that the Junior World Cups seek to boost sports and training for children and youth.

Citizen participation in the 2026 World Cup inauguration

Sheinbaum announced the creation of a committee that will select the person who will represent her at the FIFA 2026 World Cup inauguration while she watches the ceremony from Mexico City’s Zócalo square. The committee will be comprised of soccer star Charlyn Corral, referee Katia Itzel García, and sports journalist Gabriela Fernández. Women between 16 and 25 years old can participate by sending a video to the mundialsocialgobmex platform.