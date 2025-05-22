THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, MAY 22, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico-U.S. relationship and bilateral agenda

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that this morning she had a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. During the conversation, trade issues were addressed, and she emphasized that the relationship with the United States continues on track, with good communication and willingness to negotiate. She also announced that Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard will travel tomorrow to Washington for meetings.

Sheinbaum reported that the U.S. Congress approved a budget that includes an adjustment in the remittance tax from the proposed 5% to 3.5%. However, it still needs to be approved by the Senate. She reiterated that work will continue to avoid any tax on remittances. The President added that although there is interest in immigration issues on the part of several Central American countries, Mexico has been the only one to hold a direct dialogue with U.S. congressmen on the question.

She also highlighted that Donald Trump’s administration has been the first to recognize arms trafficking from the United States to Mexico and has shown a willingness to combat it.

Demanding respect for national sovereignty

Sheinbaum emphasized that no kind of intimidation will be allowed and that anyone representing an agency or institution, even of the U.S. government, must respect Mexico and its rules. Under these conditions -she affirmed- a good bilateral relationship will be maintained.

Economic progress and Development Poles

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard reported on the progress in the implementation of the Development Poles for Wellbeing, which include:

– Development of strategic economic sectors as part of Plan Mexico.

– Productive linkages and integration of SMEs.

– Increase of domestic content in production.

– Shared prosperity.

He also reported that in the first quarter of 2025, foreign direct investment in Mexico reached US$21.4 billion dollars, an all-time high.

Minister of Finance Edgar Amador reported that the Gross Domestic Product grew by 0.8% compared to the same period in 2024. Core inflation was 3.97%. In addition, budget revenues reached a record high, with a 9.9% increase compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

Investment in healthcare

President Sheinbaum explained that within the framework of Plan Mexico, work is being done to strengthen the pharmaceutical industry, including investment in Birmex for the production of vaccines and medicines.

Rejection of violence in demonstrations

The President regretted the aggression committed by National Teachers’ Coordinating Committee (CNTE) demonstrators against a reporter during their protest at the National Palace on May 21. She affirmed that such actions do not represent the social organizations that fight for just demands.

Sovereignty without subordination

Sheinbaum criticized the position of former President Felipe Calderón, who expressed his concern over the lack of U.S. intervention in Mexico and Latin America. The President stressed that today the bilateral relationship is based on respect, coordination, and collaboration, but without subordination. “And then they criticize us,” she concluded.

Food sovereignty and protection of native corn

During the press conference it was noted that the country’s Constitution already prohibits the cultivation of transgenic corn, which protects native varieties. It was also pointed out that the government is promoting the production of native corn and beans as part of a strategy to achieve food sovereignty.

Solid economy with a human face

The President reaffirmed that the economic model of the Fourth Transformation -based on moral economy, shared prosperity, and Mexican humanism- is yielding results. She emphasized that when the economy is driven from below, everyone comes out ahead. She also welcomed the peso-dollar parity of 19.34 as a reflection of the country’s economic stability.