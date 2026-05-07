THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2026

SUMMARY

Cooperation, yes; imposition, no: Mexico acts with dignity

President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Daniel Trump: Mexico is fighting drug trafficking with results, under its own laws, and without subordination. She pointed to a nearly 50% drop in homicides, 2,500 drug labs dismantled, and reduced fentanyl trafficking. Sheinbaum also emphasized that the United States now recognizes its domestic drug use problem and the need to address it through prevention. The President insisted that the bilateral relationship must be based on mutual trust and respect among equals. “We do not protect anyone, but to arrest someone, Mexican law must be followed,” she explained

Sovereignty and the rule of law: no one is above the Constitution

The President rejected Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos’ statements regarding alleged protection for Sinaloa Governor on leave Rubén Rocha Moya while she herself is supposedly being persecuted, and was emphatic. “It is false and blatant. No one is persecuted without evidence,” Sheinbaum explained. She further noted that the case in Chihuahua is under investigation because there was collaboration with U.S. agents in violation of the Constitution and the National Security Law, which is why the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) opened an investigation.

Energy for development: strengthening Pemex and strategic expansion

The Mexican government announced a historic restructuring of Pemex to retain only its strategic subsidiaries and strengthen key areas such as fertilizers, exports, and energy logistics.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy presented the National Gas Pipeline Plan with an investment exceeding 140 billion pesos (US$7.99 billion). Meanwhile, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced the commissioning of new power plants that will strengthen national energy capacity. Added to this are an additional 87 billion pesos (US$4.97 billion) announced by Cengas to modernize the natural gas transmission network.

Historical memory and national dignity: the 4T defends indigenous peoples

Sheinbaum criticized the visit by Spanish right-wing politician Isabel Díaz Ayuso, which was organized by the PRIAN, noting that they represent a right-wing faction seeking to glorify Hernán Cortés and attack social well-being programs. “Imagine the ignorance of wanting to pay tribute to Hernán Cortés,” Sheinbaum said, noting that even in Spain, the atrocities committed against Indigenous peoples have been condemned.

In response, Sheinbaum reaffirmed the 4T’s historical perspective. “We stand up for Indigenous peoples,” and she emphasized that in Mexico full freedoms exist, even for those representing the international far-right.