THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, MAY 8, 2025

SUMMARY

Reduction in violence and high impact crimes

Marcela Figueroa, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, reported that the average daily number of intentional homicides per month decreased 24.9% between September 2024 and April 2025. April of 2025 was the month of April with the lowest daily average since 2016. A 19.25 % reduction in high impact crimes was also reported during the same period.

Attention to the causes of violence

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that more than 1.3 million free medical consultations have been provided in neighborhoods of priority municipalities. Services include oral health, vaccination, addiction prevention, and mental health as part of the comprehensive peace strategy.

Results of the Security Strategy

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported that from October 1, 2024 to May 6, 2025, more than 20,000 suspects were arrested for high impact crimes. A total of 153.7 tons of drugs and 10,329 firearms were seized and 896 clandestine drug laboratories were destroyed. Approximately 75% of the weapons seized came from the United States.

Coordination, no return of Federal Police

President Claudia Sheinbaum categorically ruled out that her government intends to reinstate the Federal Police. She clarified that the current strategy seeks to strengthen coordination between the National Guard, the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), and state and municipal police. She stressed that what is involved in consolidating existing institutions, improving intelligence and information systems, and advancing toward a comprehensive security plan.

These statements were made after highlighting the historic reduction in homicides reported by Omar García Harfuch and Marcela Figueroa, as part of the progress made in the National Public Security Strategy.

Judicial impunity and the Teuchitlán case

Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero charged that the judicial branch is blocking legal proceedings against judges involved in illegal acts. But he indicated that with the Judicial Reform “that’s over”.

He also reported that in the Teuchitlán case, four policemen and the head of the unit have already been arrested, and the mayor, José Murguía, has been formally imprisoned. The Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) will present all the evidence and maintains good relations with collectives of family members of missing persons in Jalisco.

Judicial Reform and popular election

The President stressed that corruption and nepotism in the judicial branch must be eradicated with the popular election of judges. Currently, the Judiciary Council -chaired by the chief justice of the Supreme Court- is solely responsible for internal sanctions. The reform seeks to separate jurisdictional and internal control functions.

Freedom of expression and new institutionality

President Sheinbaum denied that the new Telecommunications Law implies censorship. She affirmed that, on the contrary, it strengthens freedom of expression, the rights of consumers of media content, and plurality in the media.

She explained that new collegiate bodies, more transparent and efficient, will replace the current decentralized bodies. Sheinbaum reiterated that today there is an open space for debate such as the La Mañanera morning presidential press conference, and that would even like to annul Article 142 of the Constitution to eliminate any restriction on the free exchange of ideas.